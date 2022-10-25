Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Frontera to Host Investor Open House on November 15, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced that its third quarter 2022 results will be released after markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-644-6383 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): 01-800-818-4036 Participant Number (International): 1-416-764-8650 Conference ID: 21477734 Webcast Audio: www.fronteraenergy.ca





A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-888-390-0541 International Dial-in Number: 1-416-764-8677 Encore ID: 477734

The Company is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Open House for analysts, investors, shareholders and bondholders on November 15, 2022 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Col time from its office at Calle 110 N° 9 – 25, Bogotá, Colombia. Members of Frontera's executive team will provide in-depth presentations and answer questions on Frontera's strategy and key initiatives, operations and production, Colombia and Ecuador exploration, development and reserves, transportation and marketing, midstream business, Guyana exploration, sustainability efforts and finance initiatives. The event will be webcast for those who cannot attend in person. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should pre-register using the following link: https://app.webinar.net/r/nLzjZz46qB1

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

