COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY STARLING PHYSICIAN GROUP

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. Starling Physicians is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop and Compare Expo, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The online seminar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about their Medicare options. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit: StarlingSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The online seminar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Starling Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by Starling Physicians.

Do not worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at StarlingSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Starling Senior Care Advantage

Starling Senior Care Advantage is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventative care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Starling Physicians. More information about Starling Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at StarlingSeniorCareAdvantage.com

