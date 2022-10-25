Code Intelligence Announces FuzzCon Europe - Automotive Edition

Online Event on November 17 Will Bring Together Leading Automotive Developers and Security Engineers

BONN, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Intelligence, the automated testing platform, today announced it will be hosting FuzzCon Europe: Automotive Edition , a 100% online event, on November 17 at 4 pm CET.

Code Intelligence's FuzzCon Europe - Automotive Edition will bring together leading developers, security engineers, and testing automation experts from the automotive industry to engage in coding sessions focused on real use cases and challenges, and learn from experienced developers who will share their best practices on securing automotive software. Event sessions include:

Current Challenges in Automotive Software Security Testing

Presented by: Sergej Dechand , CEO & Co-Founder, Code Intelligence

Historical Vulnerabilities in Automotive: Common Bug Classes Present in Embedded Software

Presented by: Andreas Weichslgartner, Senior Technical Security Engineer, CARIAD

Integrating Fuzz Testing into an Automotive Cybersecurity Test Strategy

Presented by: Nico Vinzenz , Cybersecurity Expert, ZF Group

Fuzzing Beyond Cybersecurity

Presented by: Renè Palige, Expert Automotive Software Security, & Rosemary Joshy , Head of Global SW Strategy, Innovation and Business Improvement, Continental

How To Improve Automotive Security

Presented by: Michal Frenkel , VP Products & Strategy, & Victor Marginean , Presales Worldwide Director, Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

"We're excited to bring together leading minds on the cutting edge of the automotive developer and security community for FuzzCon Europe: Automotive Edition," said Sergej Dechand, CEO & Co-Founder, Code Intelligence. Attendees of our virtual event can expect to discuss and learn about how best to comply with the latest industry standards, how to deal with the growing technical complexity of modern software, and how to improve security testing in automotive software."

Code Intelligence recently announced a new open-sourced security tool, CI Fuzz CLI, which lets automotive developers and security professionals run coverage-guided fuzz tests directly from the command line to find and fix vulnerabilities at scale. CI Fuzz CLI can be integrated into common build systems, integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools. CI Fuzz CLI has language support for C/C++ and CMake.

For more information on the FuzzCon Europe: Automotive Edition, and to register, visit: https://www.fuzzcon.eu/automotive-edition#Registration

About Code Intelligence

Founded in 2018 by Sergej Dechand, Khaled Yakdan, and Matthew Smith, Code Intelligence offers an automated software security platform that helps developers ship more secure code. The startup has raised $15.7 from Tola Capital, HTGF, Thomas Dohmke (CEO of GitHub), and others. Code Intelligence is trusted by Google, Deutsche Telekom, Bosch, and CARIAD, among others.

About Fuzz Testing

Fuzz Testing is a dynamic testing method for finding functional bugs and security issues in software. During a fuzz test, a program or function under test gets executed with invalid, unexpected, or random inputs to uncover unlikely or unexpected edge cases. Learn more: What is Fuzz Testing?

