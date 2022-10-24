Xoran Success With TRON™ at Fall Neuro and Spine Meetings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies presented TRON™—the latest innovative addition to Xoran's suite of truly mobile CT systems—at a series of high-profile neurosurgery, spine, and critical care events this month.

"... envision how our [CT] systems will revolutionize patient access to safer, more successful procedures." - Xoran CEO

From the Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) in Las Vegas directly to the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) in San Francisco, and then North American Spine Society (NASS) in Chicago, and finally Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) in San Antonio—both the compact, fluoro-CT TRON and the head CBCT xCAT IQ™—demonstrated high image resolution and fast workflow in low-dose systems.

"It was great to witness the overwhelmingly positive response from the neuroscience clinical community at recent industry meetings," says Xoran Senior Commercialization Advisor Rob Korn. "With the recently FDA-cleared TRON, Xoran is leveraging twenty-plus years of technology innovation and design to further increase our focus on the neuroscience and spine markets. The customer feedback on both the xCAT IQ and TRON for intraoperative and critical care use at these recent, high-profile meetings has been extremely exciting and encouraging."

Coming off its immense 2021 success at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting where Xoran introduced the vTRON™—a veterinary, full-body, open bore, mobile CT solution—Xoran looks next to this year's RSNA in Chicago. There, Xoran will present its truly mobile, point-of-care CT solutions in addition to its partnership with Farber Specialty Vehicles to have a TRON installed in a compact van—a future solution for community health initiatives, and ambulance and military front-line situations.

"What's so exciting about these tradeshows is the optimistic response from surgeons and future strategic partners. These relationships are the core of our innovation," says Xoran CEO Misha Rakic. "When they see our affordable, mobile devices the ideas start flowing and they can envision how our systems will revolutionize patient access to safer, more successful procedures. Indeed, it all starts with CT. Whether it be surgical navigation, robotics, or the next 'new thing,' having CT to update surgical planning, or to avoid risky patient transport to radiology—Xoran's products provide the solution."

About Xoran Technologies

Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers rely on our industry leading office-based and mobile CT systems to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Visit xorantech.com.

