Whele LLC Announces National Voluntary Recall of Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Due to Product Safety Concerns

Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whele LLC, of Boston, MA, is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad, due to product safety concerns. Use of this product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes/irritation.

This recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad units manufactured between 08JAN21 to 03JAN22 and distributed from 29JUL21 through 21JUL22. Product was sold via Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Model Numbers and Descriptions Below:

  • MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12" x 24") Blue Electric Heating Pad
  • MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20" x 24") Blue Electric Heating Pad
  • PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12" x 24") Grey Electric Heating Pad
Affected Product Lots

The product lot number can be found directly on the heating pad listed in black text beneath the product instructions.

MB-001 (NA-H1121B)

210108

210305

210805

211002

211107

210109

210306

210806

211003

211108

210110

210307

210901

211004

211201

210111

210308

210902

211005

211202

210201

210309

210904

211006

211203

210202

210310

210905

211007

211204

210203

210405

210906

211008

211205

210204

210406

210903

211009

211206

210301

210407

210907

211010

211207

210401

210501

210908

211101

220101

210402

210502

210909

211102

220201

210403

210801

210910

211103

220103

210302

210802

210911

211104


210303

210803

210912

211105

210304

210804

211001

211106

MB-002 (NA-H21C)

210901




211001


PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2
E-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry
(NA-H1121B)

220103








Reason for Recall

This recall has been initiated due to product safety concerns. We received 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of these complaints reported injuries such as mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

Risk to Health

Use of this product may lead to electric shocks and/or skin irritation, rashes, blisters, or burns. Severe burns may result in infection or formation of scar tissue.

Actions to be taken by the Customer/User
  1. Immediately cease use of the product.
  2. If you have product on hand, please take the following actions:
    a. Ensure unit is unplugged.
    b. Safely cut the cord off the device
    c. Take a picture of the device to demonstrate that the device can no longer be used
    d. Upload a picture of the device with the cord cut to our website
  3. Please visit our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com to verify that you have received this notification, even if you no longer have the product on hand.
  4. All reimbursement information can also be found on our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com
Actions to be taken by the Distributor
  1. Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine the product subject to recall. We will be in contact to gather any remaining inventory for destruction. 

  2. If you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them within two (2) business days of this product recall. Your notification to your customers may be enhanced by including a copy of this recall notification and must include the following url: www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com

Consumers with questions can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

About Whele LLC

Whele LLC is a leading consumer goods company that sells products on Amazon and other third party marketplaces. To learn more about Mighty Bliss, one of Whele's brands, visit: https://www.mightybliss.com/

