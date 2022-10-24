Legal Clinic for the Disabled Honors Dechert With 2022 White Hat Award

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal Clinic for the Disabled (LCD) has honored Dechert LLP with its White Hat Award for the firm's work on guardianship cases. Associate Victoria Kaplan, who has taken a leadership role in supporting Dechert attorneys handling these matters, accepted the award on the firm's behalf.

The White Hat Award honors those who help LCD staff in their daily work to meet LCD's mission of providing free legal services to the disability community of Philadelphia. The honorees help LCD to sustain its work by promoting the nonprofit, fundraising, and sharing their talents and passion when the LCD's staff needs assistance.

"We are honored to provide pro bono legal services to the LCD and are proud to receive this award as the firm celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month," noted Suzanne E. Turner, partner and the chair of Dechert's firm-wide Pro Bono practice. "The LCD is a great organization that helps so many people in need."

Dechert has a longstanding commitment to providing pro bono legal services to individuals and organizations who cannot otherwise afford legal counsel. This commitment exists in all of Dechert's 22 offices in the United States and internationally.

Each year, the firm handles hundreds of pro bono matters, covering a broad range of issues, including civil rights, international human rights, child advocacy, veterans, prisoner civil rights, landlord tenant, access to public benefits, immigration, criminal law and the representation of nonprofits, small businesses and social enterprises. This year, Dechert was again ranked by The American Lawyer among the ten top firms for pro bono both in the United States and internationally.

