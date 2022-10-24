Digital Signage Experience in Las Vegas 11/17

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join KIOSK ASSOCIATION in Las Vegas for the Digital Signage Experience at the LVCC, Nov. 17, 2022. We are in booth 617.
- Clover Kiosk by Nanonation – Nano will be highlighting their cloud platform and wide-ranging support. Nano will show 3x screens (a Samsung, an LG, and a Sony) stacked on a single dual post mount showing three SoC platforms for signage. For Nanonation show handout DSE_Nanonation Overview-compressed.
- Keyser Digital Menu Boards – Everything You Wanted to Know – the Keyser FLEX Outdoor Digital Display System, will showcase a new full turnkey dual 55" LCD outdoor display. Keyser 55 Dual Flex IP67 Specs
- Counter Top Self-Order with Accessibility - PolyTouch with Storm Interface -- Pyramid Polytouch Flex and also Pyramid Datasheet Booklet-compressed
- Here is our booth portal on DSE
- General Floorplan
Wednesday also is the day for the highly anticipated Sixteen:Nine Mixer, a prelim session covering merger and acquisition activity. That is at the Hard Rock but sold out. You may be able to get pass from sponsors.
- November 21st is the deadline to send in responses to the nine questions the U.S. Access Board has asked for input on.
- In Washington D.C. -- M-Enabling Summit for Kiosk Accessibility Oct 24 Washington D.C.
- 3Cosmopolitan Hotel Lobby Case Study - Digital Signage
- Digital Menu Board Technical Considerations – Indoor & Outdoor
- BurgerFI ROI Case Study for Restaurants (with metrics)
- Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated
- Availability – Managing the Kiosk and Self-Service Supply Chain
- Biometric Kiosks – Thales Biometric Devices Now Available at UCP
- Digital Wayfinding Kiosk Software by 22Miles Updates
- Kiosk Accessibility Event – M-Enabling Summit
- Front Desk Reception Kiosk aka Virtual Receptionist
- Relevant Retail Using Digital Signage
- Kiosk Printer G2E News – Lottery Ticket Printer
- Drive Thru QSR Study 2022 (eg McDonalds Drive Thru)
- Ticket Kiosk Branding Design – Top 4 Tips & Videos
- Self-Order ROI Example BurgerFI Feature
- Coming to your home Samsung Smart TV Soon...Telehealth
- Taco Bell EV Charging Stations Deployed
For more information visit https://kioskindustry.org/
DSE Expo booth information: https://kioskindustry.org/dse-expo-2022/
Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.
LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0817-s2p-KMA-logo-300dpi.jpg
This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com
View original content:
SOURCE Kiosk Association