Newsweek recognizes Covenant High Plains Surgery Center as Top Ambulatory Surgery Center for second year in a row

Lubbock–area surgery center ranked #1 in West Texas and among the Top 5% in Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) was again ranked in the top five percent of over 5,000 Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers nationwide analyzed by Newsweek and global research firm Statista. CHPSC was also the highest-rated center in West Texas on Newsweek's honors list, America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. The report again took into consideration quality of care, reputation, and how well facilities responded to the threat of COVID-19.

Clinical Director Deidre Frizzell, RN, BSN expressed her appreciation, "It is an honor and a privilege serving our patients from Lubbock and the surrounding communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide them with exceptional care."

CHPSC is the first and only ambulatory surgery center in the region to perform robotic general surgery with the Intuitive da Vinci X system, and its sister campus the first in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement surgery using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot. It is also one of only a dozen surgery centers in the nation to achieve Center of Excellence designation in bariatric (weight loss) surgery, and one of even fewer to receive Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation and Aetna Institute of Quality recognition.

"We are grateful to be recognized for a second year by Newsweek as one of the best surgery centers in America," added CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA. "Our staff and physicians have a single-minded dedication to excellence and we appreciate this acknowledgement of their accomplishments."

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas. Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

