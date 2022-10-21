HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED QUAI D'ORSAY No. 52 IN WORLD PREMIERE IN FRANCE

Coprova, S.A.S., exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for France , acted as master of ceremonies at the presentation of the Quai D'Orsay brand's new vitola.

HAVANA, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., together with its exclusive distributor in France, Coprova, S.A.S., presented last Thursday the new vitola Quai D'Orsay No. 52 (52 ring gauge x 156 mm length) in a magical evening held in one of the most emblematic places in Paris, the Hôtel de La Marine, located in the central Place de la Concorde.

This building overlooks the square itself and has witnessed some of the most important historical episodes that have taken place in the French capital since it was built in the 18th century. It also has a view of iconic buildings such as the Eiffel Tower and the National Assembly and, of course, the famous Quai D'Orsay Avenue, which gives its name to the Habanos brand. Therefore, there could be no better place to welcome the new Quai D'Orsay No. 52.

The presentation of this new vitola took place at an exclusive gala dinner where Cuban tradition, elegance and refinement of the place, and French gastronomy were highlighted and accompanied by music of both countries. In addition, the 150 attendees were able to taste a unique vitola such as Quai D'Orsay Secreto Cubano (2016 Regional Edition for France) and, the protagonist of the night Quai D'Orsay No. 52, which they paired with rums of the highest quality.

In addition to Habanos aficionados and lovers, the dinner was attended by several personalities such as Cuba's Ambassador to France, H.E. Mr. Otto Vaillant Frias, who said a few words to those present. The representation of Habanos, S.A. at this magnificent event was headed by Co-President Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, who stressed "the importance of a market like France not only in terms of sales (one of the world's top markets), but also because of the knowledge and expertise that exists in France about this magnificent product, and because of its aficionados with exquisite taste and constant demand. For all these reasons, and because of its close relationship with the emergence of this brand, France is the perfect place to present the world premiere of the Quai D'Orsay No. 52."

"We are delighted that Habanos, S.A., has chosen Paris and French aficionados to present this new vitola of the Quai D'Orsay brand," said Antoine Bathie, Coprova's co-CEO. Enrique Babot, also Coprova's co-CEO, underlined that "Its undoubtedly elegance is what defines Quai D'Orsay and its new No. 52 vitola. It evolves in complexity in a balanced way. An ideal Habano to smoke in company and to end with a refined meal".

Tasting notes:

Quai D'Orsay No. 52

52 ring gauge x 156 mm length

Wrapper: smooth, semi-oily.

Draw: correct.

Construction: excellent.

Combustion: excellent.

First third: balanced, aromatic balance, subtle and delicate expressions.

Second third: with a very uniform progress of marked aromatic balance.

Third third: enhancing the smoke and intensifying the aromatic character.

Strength: light.

Pairing proposal:

Martini cocktail or sparkling base cocktail.

Champagne or sparkling wine.

Lightly fermented coffee or tea.

