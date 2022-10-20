PEPSI AND DUFFY'S TEAM UP TO HELP MIAMI DOLPHINS FANS CELEBRATE THE 1972 PERFECT SEASON WITH GRAND PRIZES

Fans Who Join Duffy's MVP Program Will Be Entered to Win the Ultimate Fan Experience Including Field Access to a Dolphins Home Game

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the celebration weekend of the 50th anniversary of the Miami Dolphins 1972 perfect season, Pepsi and Duffy's Sports Grill are teaming up to reward fans across Florida with "The Pepsi Perfect Season Giveaway."

Consumers who sign up for Duffy's MVP program here with promo code PEPSIFAN through November 30 will have a chance to win the ultimate Dolphins fan experience and other prizes including:

Grand MVP Prize: Tickets to the January 8 Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium with a pregame experience including field access to help fans channel their inner MVP

2 nd Prize : Limited-edition Perfect Season 50th Anniversary Miami Dolphins swag

3rd Prize: Duffy's MVP Prize Pack, includes gift cards, swag and more.

In addition, the Florida-based sports grill will be launching a special Pepsi Perfect Season meal bundle – any current Duffy's MVP members who orders a burger or wings with any Pepsi product will also be entered into the sweepstakes.

"During an exciting season celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Miami Dolphins' Perfect Season, Pepsi and Duffy's also wants to reward the passionate Dolphins fans who deserve their own MVP moment," said Paul Mihovilovic, VP of Foodservice Sales, South Division PBNA. "We're excited to give fans another way to celebrate and win the ultimate fan experience, made better of course with a Duffy's Sky Box Double Bacon Cheeseburger or their delicious Award-Winning Wings and a Pepsi!"

"It's an honor to team up with Pepsi to celebrate the Miami Dolphins' Perfect Season. We are excited to offer our MVPs the opportunity to have the ultimate fan experience in Miami," said Joe Webb, President of Duffy's Sports Grill.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on 10/20/22 and ends on 11/30/22, subject to the hours of operation for each participating Duffy's Sports Grill restaurant location. Open to legal permanent United States residents of the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older and an active loyalty member of Duffy's MVP rewards program at the time of entry. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

Pepsi is also bringing the Pepsi Zero Sugar Bus to the Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this Sunday's primetime Dolphins game against the Steelers, where members of the 1972 team will be honored during pregame and halftime ceremonies. Fans will get the chance to enjoy 1972-themed merchandise and interactive experiences.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Duffy's

Duffy's Sports Grill is based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 33 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. Guests will find more than 80 televisions broadcasting endless sports entertainment in each location. Guests also rave about Duffy's MVP loyalty program, which offers exclusive rewards and discounts to its members just for dining with them. Duffy's Sports Grill is the largest family-owned and operated restaurant group in the Southeast. For more information on Duffy's Sports Grill, please visit www.duffysmvp.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/duffysmvp, or www.instagram.com/duffysmvp.

