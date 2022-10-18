OpenBench Teams Up with Volastra to Discover Early Research Hits

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBench, Inc., a pioneer in success-driven small molecule discovery partnerships, today announced that it has entered into a success-driven collaboration with Volastra Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology company focused on exploiting chromosomal instability to treat cancer, in which OpenBench will discover novel, potent small molecule antagonists to enrich Volastra's early discovery efforts against an undisclosed cancer target.

Under the terms of the success-driven agreement, OpenBench will bear the cost and scientific risk of finding potent and developable chemical series that inhibit Volastra's target. OpenBench will receive payment upon successful discovery and subsequent assignment to Volastra of series that meet predetermined preclinical milestones. Volastra will then optimize and develop these series towards the clinic. During the term of the collaboration, Volastra will be the exclusive beneficiary of OpenBench's proprietary screening technology with respect to the cancer target in question. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are excited that Volastra has chosen OpenBench to accelerate its early discovery pipeline," said OpenBench CTO and co-founder James Yoder. "OpenBench's success-driven discovery platform complements Volastra's deep understanding of the biology of chromosomal instability by enabling Volastra to prosecute this promising target with dramatically less scientific and business risk than a conventional screen. Volastra's target has great potential, and I have confidence that our team and technology will deliver quality leads."

About OpenBench

OpenBench is pioneering success-driven collaborations to bring rigor and efficiency to outsourced early discovery. In defiance of the prevailing fee-for-service paradigm, OpenBench bears the full cost of virtual screening, custom synthesis, and experimental confirmation, so that our partners only pay for hits and leads that are proven to be potent and developable. OpenBench's proprietary structure-based machine learning platform uniquely enables the success-driven model and has succeeded in finding quality, progressible chemical material for every target it has taken on to-date. OpenBench is currently engaged in industry and academic partnerships across a range of therapeutic areas. To learn more, contact OpenBench at discovery@opnbnch.com or visit https://www.opnbnch.com to sign up for a consultation.

