Cook Compression Introduces COOK CLEAN Sealing System to Lower Fugitive Emissions in Reciprocating Compressors and Support Customers' Decarbonization Goals

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Compression , part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today introduced the COOK CLEANTM sealing system, a next-generation sealing system that helps lower fugitive methane emissions from packing cases to near zero levels. The COOK CLEAN product portfolio is designed to help reciprocating compressor owners and operators meet emission regulations, maximize natural gas recovery, increase compressor efficiency and reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

Reciprocating compressors are a significant contributor of continuous emissions, with leaks commonly originating from the packing case. Compressor data taken from both controlled R&D environments and machines in the field show that COOK CLEAN sealing system has documented leakage rates below 0.75 SCFM (standard cubic feet per minute) per throw.

Components of the COOK CLEAN sealing system include the following advanced technologies:

Low-emission, solid ring solutions that help eliminate leak paths.

Advanced technologies for purge and vent seals that create a virtually leak-proof environment, reduce frictional heat and extend the service life of the seal rings and packing case.

Ultra-smooth packing cup surfaces and spiral wound gasket for a superior seal.

"Our portfolio of COOK CLEAN products and technology help our customers meet ambitious decarbonization goals by helping to reduce methane emissions, transition to hydrogen fuel, and optimize equipment performance to save energy. Cook Compression is a solution provider along the value chain," said Juan Moreno, Product Manager at Cook Compression.

About Cook Compression:

Cook Compression provides engineered solutions to increase reciprocating compressor reliability and performance, offering components, repairs, field mechanical services and turnkey project management. High-quality compressor valves, packing cases, packing rings, piston rings, rider bands, oil wipers, pistons, piston rods, cylinders and liners are backed by the services and systems to install, control, monitor, maintain and repair them. Cook Compression is a major global presence, with manufacturing centers, repair facilities and technical sales representatives around the world. Cook Compression is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at www.cookcompression.com.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, marine, industrial, chemical, and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal, and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods, and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability, and productivity, and is backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

