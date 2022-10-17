Azamara Announces Its Return to Venice in 2023

Together with the local government and port authorities, the independent cruise line will return to the lagoon city with a total of 32 voyages for the 2023 Europe season

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce the cruise line's return to Venice, beginning April 3, 2023, as part of Azamara Journey's® 12-Night The Best of The Med Voyage . Starting next spring, the line's four-ship fleet will access the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina, allowing guests a more seamless opportunity to marvel at gondolas, stroll the cobblestone streets, and explore Venice with ease.

Azamara Ship at Sea (PRNewswire)

"Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we're thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city, but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit," said Mike Pawlus, Azamara's Director of Strategic Itinerary & Destination Planning. "We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer."

In addition to gaining easy access to the heart of Venice, Azamara's continued pursuit of hidden gems brings guests the unique opportunity to explore Chioggia, which has recently experienced a rise in tourism thanks to the flourishing of bacari, bars serving wine and finger food along the central canal, Riva Vena. Travelers can enjoy the city's charming canals, historic churches, beautiful sandy beach, and undiscovered scenery.

Highlights of the upcoming sailings to Venice include:

Committed to providing travelers with a more authentic connection to a destination, Azamara offers an array of immersive shore excursions to help guests dive deeper into Venice's storied history and local life, including:

An intimate evening gondola ride accompanied by a local singer and an accordionist, creating a classic and romantic Venetian experience.

A motorboat cruise to neighboring isles, Murano and Burano, where guests will enjoy a tour of an acclaimed glass-blowing factory, as well as a demonstration of traditional lace-making techniques.

A guided walking tour with a local expert including visits to the beautiful church of Saint Rocco and Campo San Polo , one of the oldest squares in Venice .

To book an Azamara sailing, please visit www.azamara.com

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

Venice, Italy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azamara