Smart thermostats can help Indianapolis homeowners increase energy efficiency and savings

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC provider, helps local families understand how they can manage rising energy prices with connected technology

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, recommends homeowners consider installing a smart thermostat to help offset increasing energy prices this fall.

Smart thermostats offer intelligent automated home temperature regulation based on your family's preferences and habits. Wireless capabilities, integration with other smart devices, and remote mobile access ensure maximum comfort, convenience and savings.

"Smart thermostats are one of the most effective tools for homeowners who want to spend less on their utility bills," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "They significantly enhance efficiency compared to standard programmable thermostats. On top of that, they provide a whole new level of convenience, thanks to remote access and the ability to connect them with other smart devices in your home."

With advanced sensors and learning technology, smart thermostats can automatically adjust the temperature when you leave for work or when you come home. Remote mobile access gives homeowners direct control, even when they're away.

Many models also integrate with popular voice assistant programs such as Alexa and Siri. Homeowners with other smart devices, such as lighting and security systems, can connect a smart thermostat to an existing network.

"Energy prices are rising, which could make winter a challenge for many people in our community," Peterman said. "Now is the time to start thinking about how to keep your utility bills manageable when winter does arrive. Smart thermostats are one of the best values for homeowners who want to increase efficiency without sacrificing their family's comfort or safety."

Peterman Brothers offers a variety of HVAC, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. They have received several accolades in the past year after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third year in a row in 2021 in addition to being named the Bryant Heating and Cooling Dealer of the Year.

Peterman Brothers' services include furnace maintenance and repairs, heat pump installation, smart thermostat services, A/C installation and repairs, IAQ assessments, plumbing maintenance, gas line installation, water heater maintenance, electrical repair and much more.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

