QVC World-Wide Launch of the Lexie B2 Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , a leader in building brands through livestream video storytelling across multiple platforms, today announced the worldwide launch of the Lexie B2 rechargeable hearing aids Powered by Bose, available without a prescription in the USA. Intended to amplify sound for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment, the Lexie B2 hearing aids Powered by Bose are FDA-regulated, self-fitting hearing aids that can be tuned with results similar to those provided by an audiologist. Available with QVC from October 13-16, the Lexie B2 hearing aids Powered by Bose will ship free and are available for purchase with five payments on QVC's Easy Pay® installment payment plan.

The hearing aids include groundbreaking self-fitting technology and customization and pair with the Lexie app allowing wearers to adjust the devices to their hearing needs. (PRNewswire)

"QVC's powerful live video commerce platform, with its unrivaled ability to tell the full story behind the product, is the perfect place for the worldwide launch of the Lexie B2 hearing aids Powered by Bose," said Kristen Stevens, VP and GMM of Merchandising, QVC. "Our QVC customers have asked us for more products that provide functionality to help users live confidently and independently. Our launch of Lexie B2 hearing aids Powered by Bose is an important step towards fulfilling this need."

The Lexie B2 hearing aids Powered by Bose are rechargeable, receiver-in-canal hearing aids. The hearing aids include groundbreaking self-fitting technology and customization and pair with the Lexie app allowing wearers to adjust the devices to their hearing needs. Wearers can adjust treble and bass frequencies and use the World Volume functionality and select between various environmental settings.

"We are so excited that thousands of more Americans will now have access to affordable, quality hearing aids thanks to QVC's platform, furthering Lexie's mission to make hearing healthcare available to everyone, everywhere," says Nic Klopper, CEO and co-founder of Lexie Hearing. "In partnership with Bose, the Lexie B2 hearing aids deliver industry-leading Bose technology as well as world-class expert remote support from Lexie Hearing. I have no doubt that the QVC audience will benefit from what these rechargeable, self-fitting hearing aids have to offer."

