Nature's One® Introduces the First Clinically Studied Organic Infant Formula: Baby's Only® Organic Premium Infant Formula

Nature's One clinically supervised growth study of infants proves pure, organic ingredients support normal infant growth and development starting at birth

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's One introduces the first organic infant formula to its Baby's Only Formula lineup. Baby's Only Organic Premium Infant Formula is designed to meet all the FDA nutrient requirements to ensure the growth and development needs of infants starting at birth as a sole source of nutrition, and to supplement a baby receiving some breastmilk. Baby's Only offers complete nutrition as clinically proven by a physician-supervised infant growth study.

Nature's One to ship millions of pounds of infant formula to American families!

Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature's One, says, "All of us in the Nature's One family believe breast milk is the highest standard; however, we have also heard from other families who believe, like us too, that 'fed is best'." Highman continues, "To this goal, organic infant formula should be priced 'family-friendly' so everyone can afford the best formula for their child without gimmicky synthetic additives. Now, with the addition of Nature's One new technologically advanced infant formula manufacturing facility, the company is efficiently bringing the highest quality, lower cost per bottle fed to everyone who chooses to use infant formula." "Pricing Baby's Only infant formula to be 'inclusive, not exclusive' is one of our greatest achievements," Highman added.

From the start, all Baby's Only ingredients are carefully chosen and formulated to model the known nutrient composition of breastmilk. All Baby's Only formulas are thoughtfully blended and tested every time for heavy metals and for pathogenic contaminants including cronobacter and salmonella. Nature's One routinely tests its formulas for herbicides, insecticides, and does not use ingredients exposed to neurotoxic chemicals such as ingredients like algae-based DHA or fungi-based ARA and other added fats.

Baby's Only Organic is the FIRST Clinically Fed Infant Formula to Study Human Growth and Development Using a Certified Organic Formulation.

To ensure Baby's Only Organic Infant Formula is well-tolerated and supports normal growth and development, Nature's One sponsored a growth monitoring study feeding its certified organic infant formula to full-term, healthy infants from birth to 4 months of age. A diverse group of infants, both male and female, were invited to take part in this landmark study supervised by clinical research physicians throughout the United States. Each infant enrolled was randomly selected to consume Baby's Only Organic Infant Formula or a commercially available infant formula made without organic ingredients. All the participating infants were then meticulously evaluated for any growth differences and other metrics of normal development. The study also included breastfed infant growth data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). The study concluded infants fed Baby's Only infant formula with certified organic ingredients grew normally and healthy as compared to those fed the conventional infant formula and breastfed infants. Jay Highman adds, "We have an obligation to protect the natural resources of our Earth and proving organically grown ingredients are equivalent to conventional for infant growth is a milestone achievement toward sustainability."

Purity Has Always Been a Part of Nature's One

Since Nature's One introduced the very first organic formula in the United States in 1999, the company has maintained the highest purity standards now for 23 years. Nature's One and Baby's Only formulas were FIRST to be recognized as "Best in Class" for purity and nutritional superiority in 2017 including the highest category of recognition winning The Purity Award from the Clean Label Project.

About Nature's One:

Other products made by Nature's One include PediaSmart® Complete Organic Nutritional Beverages and Mom's Only™ Prenatal Support Shake. All products are sold online by Nature's One at www.naturesone.com. Baby's Only Formulas and PediaSmart Beverages are sold nationally at Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, and many fine natural food retailers.

