COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY BUFFALO PHYSICIAN GROUP

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. Buffalo Medical Group is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 10 to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

The webinar is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn more about their Medicare options. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit: SeniorCareAdvantageOne.com.

The online seminar will several sessions, including a physician panel titled "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions, by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Senior Care Advantage One, a program offered by Buffalo Medical Group.

Do not worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at SeniorCareAdvantageOne.com.

About Senior Care Advantage One

Senior Care Advantage One is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Buffalo Medical Group. More information about Senior Care Advantage One and Medicare informational resources are available at SeniorCareAdvantageOne.com.

