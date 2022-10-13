BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

Notes To Financial Statements:

(1) Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share



assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.

(2) Common stock outstanding at October 2, 2022 includes 3,285,477 of Class A shares and 1,320,904 of Class B shares.

(3) Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These



agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest



rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.

(4) Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash



asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected



benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).



The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement



liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of



"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).

(5) For the first nine months of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.5 million to its defined benefit



pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement



liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first nine months of 2022 due



to the funded status of the plan.

(6) Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been



expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.









Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements

contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies

and procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be

read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021. Statements other than historical

facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update

or revise these forward-looking statements.









Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with

assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,

employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to

change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports

in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the

2021 Annual Report.









Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and

non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years. Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier

depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees. While not

100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced

the growth of the pension liability. Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate

union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables

such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.









Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided for

its employees, limiting maximum exposure per occurrence by purchasing third-party stop-loss coverage.









Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing medical

and/or prescription drug coverage from providers. Additionally, certain employees electing early retirement receive a fixed dollar amount

based on years of employee service to assist them in covering medical costs. These obligations are accounted for within the

financial statements.









Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers' compensation,

and property damage. Well-known and reputable insurance carriers provide current coverage. All policies and corresponding

deductible levels are reviewed on an annual basis. Third-party administrators, approved by the Company and the insurance carriers,

handle claims and attempt to resolve them to the benefit of both the Company and its insurance carriers. The Company reviews

claims periodically in conjunction with administrators and adjusts recorded reserves as required.









Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related

generally to boiler products manufactured and sold by a predecessor to one of the Company's subsidiaries more than 10 years ago.

This matter has now been discontinued as a class action and the litigation has been resolved.









General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named,

and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions including claims related to property damage and/or personal

injury allegedly arising from products of the Company's subsidiaries or their predecessors. A number of these claims allege personal

injury arising from exposure to asbestos-containing material allegedly contained in certain boilers manufactured many years ago, or

through the installation or removal of heating systems. The Company's subsidiaries, directly and/or through insurance providers, are

vigorously defending all open asbestos cases, many of which involve multiple claimants and many defendants, which may not be

resolved for several years. Asbestos litigation is a national issue with thousands of companies defending claims. While the large

majority of claims have historically been resolved prior to the completion of trial, from time to time some claims may be expected to

proceed to a potentially substantial verdict against subsidiaries of the Company. Any such verdict would be subject to a potential

reduction or reversal of verdict on appeal, any set-off rights, and/or a reduction of liability following allocation of liability among

various defendants. For example, on July 23, 2013 and December 12, 2014, New York City State Court juries found numerous

defendant companies, including a subsidiary of the Company, responsible for asbestos-related damages in cases involving multiple

plaintiffs. The subsidiary, whose share of the verdicts amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-

trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or overturn the verdicts, and granting of new trials. On February 9, 2015, the trial

court significantly reduced the 2013 verdicts, reducing the subsidiary's liability from $42 million to less than $7 million. Additionally,

on May 15, 2015, the trial court reduced the subsidiary's liability in the 2014 verdict to less than $2 million. On October 30, 2015, the

subsidiary settled these verdicts for significantly less than the trial courts' reduced verdicts, with all such settled amounts being

covered by applicable insurance. The Company believes, based upon its understanding of its available insurance policies and

discussions with legal counsel, that all pending legal actions and claims, including asbestos, should ultimately be resolved (whether

through settlements or verdicts) within existing insurance limits and reserves, or for amounts not material to the Company's financial

position or results of operations. However, the resolution of litigation generally entails significant uncertainties, and no assurance can

be given as to the ultimate outcome of litigation or its impact on the Company and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Company cannot

predict the extent to which new claims will be filed in the future, although the Company currently believes that the great

preponderance of future asbestos claims will be covered by existing insurance. There can be no assurance that insurers will be

financially able to satisfy all pending and future claims in accordance with the applicable insurance policies, or that any disputes

regarding policy provisions will be resolved in favor of the Company.









Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first nine months charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were

$160,000. Expenses for legal counsel, consultants, etc., in defending these various actions and claims for the first nine months were

approximately $50,000. Prior year's settlements and expenses, including amounts for self-insured asbestos cases, are disclosed in

the 2021 Annual Report.









Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to

obtaining, amending or renewing permits required under various laws and associated regulations in order to operate each of its

manufacturing facilities. Based on the information presently available, management believes it has all necessary permits and expects

that all permit applications currently pending will be routinely handled and approved.





