White Glove Launches New 'Financial Advisor Strategy Talks' Podcast Featuring Leading Industry Experts

Available on all major podcast platforms today

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, announced today the launch of the Financial Advisor Strategy Talks (FAST) Podcast, a new audio series hosted by White Glove's SVP of Financial Education, Lara Galloway.

FAST Podcast Cover Art (PRNewswire)

The first episode, available now , introduces the podcast's host while diving into White Glove's history and the evolution of the financial services industry.

"We see the podcast as an effective tool to help advisors grow and continue their education by delivering valuable tips from some of the top minds in the industry," said Lara Galloway. "We recognize that time is every advisor's most precious resource, which is why the episodes are presented in a quick, interview-style format, making advisor education convenient, portable, and on-demand."

Future episodes will address subjects like How to Double Your Business in 3 Years or Less, The Power of Estate Planning, Proven Ways to Achieve High-Converting Webinars, and more.

The FAST Podcast is produced in partnership with ProudMouth and can be found on all major podcast platforms. For more information about the FAST Podcast or White Glove, please visit www.whiteglove.com/fast-podcast.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts, and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

CONTACT: Madison Mitchell, madison.mitchell@whiteglove.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Glove