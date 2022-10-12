Regrid Launches Detroit Assessment Gauge to Help Detroit Property Owners Evaluate Assessments and Property Taxes

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid , a leading provider of national land parcel data with more than 154 million US property boundaries and underlying assessment data covering 99% of the US population, released today the Detroit Assessment Gauge, which can be found here: https://regrid.com/reports/detroit-assessment-gauge

Introducing Regrid.com (PRNewsfoto/Loveland Technologies) (PRNewswire)

To help homeowners determine if they may be paying too much in property taxes, the Detroit Assessment Gauge from Regrid presents data on privately owned single-family homes in Detroit to help identify one potential cause of over-assessment that can lead to higher-than-warranted property tax bills: Inconsistent Assessment.

The Detroit Assessment Gauge uses 2022 tax roll data from the City of Detroit's Office of the Assessor, as well as Regrid's own land parcel data, to assign approximately 70% of Detroit's occupied housing units Assessment Gauge Scores which compare a home's Assessed Value per Square Foot to that of comparably sized properties within the same census tract.

The Detroit Assessment Gauge is a free tool for residents of single-family homes in Detroit to use to evaluate their properties for potential overassessment. It is also a proof of concept that Regrid hopes to bring to other cities across the country. Residents of other cities interested in their own local Assessment Gauge can express interest to Regrid here: https://regrid.com/reports/detroit-assessment-gauge#form

Accompanying the release of the Detroit Assessment Gauge is a report that provides background on the creation of the tool, guidance on how to use the Detroit Assessment Gauge, and citywide findings identified by Regrid in the course of their research and development. The full report can be found here: https://regrid.com/reports/detroit-assessment-gauge

About Regrid:

Regrid is the leading provider of land parcels and location context data for your maps, apps, and spatial analysis. We serve an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale, including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government.

Have questions? Want to evaluate our dataset? Get in touch with our team at parcels@regrid.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regrid