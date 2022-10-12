Quantum Health Appoints John Hallock as Chief Communications Officer

Digital health veteran to lead the company's corporate communications and investor relations to help expand brand awareness of the industry's leading navigation and consumer experience platform

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry's leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that John Hallock is joining its leadership team as Chief Communications Officer. In his new role, Hallock will lead the company's corporate communications function, including external and internal communications and investor relations.

John HallockChief Communications OfficerQuantum Health (PRNewswire)

"John is a forward-thinking, compelling communications and investor relations leader. He has an impressive background helping to build some of the strongest and most innovative brands in the healthcare technology and digital health industries," said Zane Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Health. "Quantum Health consistently achieves some of the industry's highest Net Promoter Scores from our millions of members while helping our 500 employer clients achieve consistent cost savings and more productive and healthier employees. John's experience will immediately help Quantum Health elevate our brand awareness as the leading healthcare consumer navigation platform and underscore the significant impact of The Quantum Health Effect™."

Hallock brings over two decades of experience designing and executing global communication programs for some of the nation's leading digital health and healthcare technology companies. He most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at Transcarent. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Livongo Health. In this role Hallock directed communications and investor relations through Livongo's 2019 IPO, which was the largest in consumer digital health industry history. He also spearheaded Livongo's communications efforts for the company's $18.5 billion-dollar merger with Teladoc Health in 2020.

Prior to Livongo, Hallock led corporate communications for athenahealth, Imprivata, and CareCloud. At athenahealth, he architected all facets of the company's communications programs, including its IPO, M&A activity, and industry-leading media relations program. At Imprivata, he helped execute the company's post-IPO national awareness programs and market repositioning as a leading healthcare security and patient identification company and led communications through the eventual acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

"Quantum Health has established itself as the clear leader in the healthcare consumer navigation experience market," said Hallock. "Since its inception over two decades ago, the company has consistently delivered industry-leading clinical and financial results for self-insured employers and allowed them to customize their benefit offerings to meet the unique needs of their changing workforces and new employee experience expectations. I am excited to join this impressive team to help expand and differentiate Quantum's brand with industry media, investors and other key stakeholders."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, the MedTech Breakthrough Award for technology innovation, the Gold Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Susan Simkins

Quantum Health, Corporate Communications

Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com

800-257-2038 x 13494

(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Health