HaystackID® Named a Representative E-Discovery Service Provider in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, is pleased to announce that the Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions has named the firm as a Representative E-Discovery Service Provider for the second straight year.

The report by research and advisory company Gartner, Inc. is authored by industry analyst Michael Hoeck and states that "I&O leaders must partner with legal and compliance teams to develop strategies to select products and services that best align with their e-discovery and platform architecture requirements." In our opinion, the report, available to purchase by Gartner subscribers here, presents an objective survey of the current eDiscovery landscape.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Representative E-Discovery Service Provider by Gartner for our product HaystackID Core," HaystackID President Andrea Wallack said. "Core is designed to be flexible and modular, enabling clients to navigate an increasingly complex data landscape and tighter deadlines. Automation and data intelligence serve as a transformative approach to our discovery management platform."

HaystackID Core is a discovery management platform for discovery intelligence that delivers a robust suite of software, platform, and infrastructure services. HaystackID Core was launched in March 2022 and has quickly made an impact on a plethora of users of eDiscovery services through three primary offerings: HaystackID Core Standard, HaystackID Core Plus, and HaystackID Managed Core.

"We believe the inclusion of our firm in this report serves as a humbling reinforcement of our status as a trusted eDiscovery partner," HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks said. "We are proud to be included in this Market Guide report for the second consecutive year."

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments through its HaystackID Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core, and HaystackID Global Advisory offerings. In addition to increased offerings, HaystackID has expanded with five investments since 2018. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, IDC MarketScape, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

