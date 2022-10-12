The Children's Place Launches PJ Place, a New Sleepwear Lifestyle Brand, with a Star-Studded Brand Campaign

PJ Place, the ultimate sleepwear destination, is targeted towards Millennial and GenZ audiences

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, announced the launch of PJ Place, the ultimate sleepwear destination. This new sleepwear lifestyle brand is targeted towards Millennial and Gen Z audiences and showcases an inspirational and diverse group of entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers, including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, CEO of Être Girls, Illana Raia, TV personality, Tyler Cameron, The Toast podcast hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry, TikTok stars, Rod Thill and Erika Priscilla.

Jane Elfers, President and CEO said, "We have a leadership position in kids sleepwear and over the past few years our adult sleepwear business has grown exponentially. While our current adult sleepwear assortment focuses almost exclusively on matching family looks, we recognized we had an opportunity to expand our adult sleepwear assortments to appeal directly to the Millennial and Gen Z customer by introducing new fabrics, silhouettes and a touch of whimsy. In addition to being a significant market share opportunity within the growing adult sleepwear category, PJ Place will allow a new generation of young Millennials and Gen Z customers to engage with us and build relationships long before they become parents. This provides us with the opportunity to maintain and retain these relationships and eventually migrate these future parents to our stable of Children's brands."

Claudia Oshry said, "Jackie and I are always wearing PJs on The Toast. I'd like to think we are PJ connoisseurs, and I can confidently say these are my newest go-to essentials, and I know they'll be yours, too."

The new PJ Place women's and men's collections include plush pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, fashion tees, cushy slippers, buttery soft socks, and so much more. Made with comfortable 'live in all day' fabrics with modern design details, PJ Place's fun, fashionable and festive sleepwear styles are perfect for every day cozy and make great gifts for the upcoming holidays.

Tyler Cameron said, "If I could describe PJ Place in one word, it would be 'comfortable'. The men's navy thermal set and robe are my favorites. The thermal set can literally take me from day-to-night. I know what I am gifting all of my friends and family this holiday… PJ Place made it easy for me this year."

Maegan Markee, SVP of Marketing at The Children's Place said, "PJ Place delivers the style, comfort and value that our customers have come to know and love. PJ Place offers a fresh, modern take on sleepwear. Partnering with Khloé, Kris, Tyler and so many of our favorites for the PJ Place launch has been an incredible experience and now we are thrilled to be able to share PJ Place with everyone."

PJ Place's first-ever collection is now available for purchase exclusively on www.pjplace.com with price points ranging from $10.95 - $69.95. For further information on PJ Place and the must have collection of cozy pajamas and sleepwear, please follow @PJPlace on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For further information on The Children's Place and its stable of brands, please visit www.thechildrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About PJ Place

PJ Place is the newest addition to The Children's Place stable of brands. PJ Place is the ultimate sleepwear destination targeted towards the Millennial and Gen Z customer with sleepwear and loungewear products ranging from matching pajama sets, thermal sets, graphic sleep tees, cozy slippers, sleep accessories and so much more. PJ Place offers fun, fashionable and festive sleepwear designed with comfort top of mind. PJ Place is available exclusively on www.pjplace.com.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree," "Sugar & Jade" and now, "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com, www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com, and as of July 30, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's seven international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

