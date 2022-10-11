White Castle's New Video Series Provides Unprecedented Behind-the-Scenes Access and Answers to Often Asked Questions About the Original Slider Provider

"The Crave Chronicles" documents how Sliders are made for restaurants and retail, celebrates the Team Members who make them and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is taking Cravers behind the scenes and beyond the steam with its brand new "The Crave Chronicles" series. It is an engaging look and celebration of the care, quality, and passion that White Castle Team Members put into every Slider made at your local Castle or sold at your local grocery store.

White Castle Featuring Stories Highlighting Employees (PRNewswire)

White Castle's New Video Series Provides Unprecedented Behind-the-Scenes Access and Answers to Often Asked Questions

"The Crave Chronicles" is a documentary-style video series highlighting the stories and talents of Team Members who have made the family-owned business thrive for more than 100 years. Episodes explore the often asked questions ranging from why there are five holes in every 100% beef slider patty to explaining the steps taken inside the retail Slider plants that allow Cravers to buy Sliders in the freezer aisles.

"When you have been in business for 101 years, there are countless stories worthy of telling, and this new series allows us to do just that," says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The Crave Chronicles is our tasty way of documenting and celebrating the extraordinary people in Castles and food plants who help deliver Craveable food to families nationwide."

Like White Castle's menu and retail portfolio, "The Crave Chronicles" is full of variety. Viewers will enjoy more than a dozen short-form episodes showcasing the in-house baking of the world-famous buns, facts about the Craver Hall of Fame, and some of the memorable moments that White Castle creates. Cravers will get behind-the-scenes access at Castles, across the Slider Provider locations, and a rare glimpse inside the Home Office. The first video was released in September on White Castle's YouTube channel with new episodes to be revealed through the end of 2022.

Serving as host for "The Crave Chronicles" is "Slider Insider" Daniel Jefferies, a long-time Craver himself. "Dan J" engages in interviews with White Castle team members and real Cravers on the street. He asks many questions and gets the answers that tell a story. His friendly and approachable style captures White Castle's uniqueness and nuances.

"If you ever wanted an educational degree in 'The Crave,' this will get you there!" added Richardson.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

