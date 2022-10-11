Multiple Acer Vero Products Win 2022 Good Design Awards

Four Acer products received the honor for their excellent product designs, including three products from the eco-conscious Acer Vero line and Acer Swift Edge laptop

TAIPEI , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced today that four of its products were bestowed the 2022 Good Design Award for their outstanding product designs, including the Acer Swift Edge notebook. The award-winning line-up also features devices from its Vero line of eco-conscious products, namely the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, the Acer Veriton Vero all-in-one, and the Acer Vero CB3 series monitor.

The Good Design Awards from Japan recognizes innovative designs capable of enriching people's lives. Its panel of judges screens a wide range of products, in search of those that push the boundaries between design, innovation, and creativity and can help create a society "where everyone can lead a rich and creative life."

"It is exciting to see that our line of Vero products continue to catch the judges' eyes for their design excellence that strives to combine eco-friendly materials with elegant designs." said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "The latest Good Design Awards add to our growing list of design accolades for our Acer Vero products that were born from our Earthion Mission to help tackle environmental challenges."

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 (CBV514-1H/T) features a thoughtful design that takes the entire product lifespan into consideration and minimizes environmental impact. It integrates recycled materials in most areas of the product including 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the chassis and 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps and speakers. In addition, the Chromebook contributes to the reduction of plastic waste in the ocean as it uses 100% ocean-bound plastics on its OceanGlass™ touchpad, which provides a sleek, glass-like texture and responsive tactile feeling.

Especially designed for an extended product lifespan, the new Chromebook makes repairs and upgrades to the storage more simplified with the use of standard screws on the bottom cover. The unique exterior features a paint-free chassis with a cobblestone gray finish and a display panel that is 99% recyclable. The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 also sports a thin bezel design and a 14-inch full HD anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass display.

Acer Veriton Vero All-in-One Desktop Computer

The Veriton Vero all-in-one desktop computer (VVZ4694G) was designed for eco-minded businesses, including work-from-home users, looking for powerful computing in a space-saving design. Sleek and elegant, it features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display supporting wide viewing angles and an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio delivered by the thin-bezel design. It can also be VESA mounted to a wall to conserve even more desk space.

The Veriton Vero AIO is comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled plastic, and comes with a keyboard and mouse also made of PCR plastic. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and to extend the lifecycle, the screwless back cover can be easily removed for upgrades or repairs.

Acer Vero CB3 Series Monitors

The Acer Vero CB3 series feature a range of up to 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS computer monitors that display as high as 8-Bit vivid colors, making it an ideal choice for photo editing and design. The CB3 Series monitors support 178-degree wide viewing angles and feature a docking station so users can create a perfect, clutter-free workspace. The dock includes a 90W USB Type-C port which supports power delivery for notebooks, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a built-in KVM switch that makes it possible to switch between desktops and laptops without having to change monitors, keyboards or mice. Allowing for even further personalization, the monitors' Ergostand allows users to find the perfect viewing angle by adjusting its tilt, height, swivel and pivot.

Acer Swift Edge Laptop

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) is a 16-inch lightweight laptop that boasts a simple yet sleek design. The world's lightest[i] 16-inch OLED laptop sports an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum (Mg-Al alloy) chassis, weighs only 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs), and measures 12.95 mm (0.51 inches) in height, making it significantly more portable and durable. The design concept showcases precise linear structural details, a sharp rear edge, and a simple aesthetic that inherits the Swift series' stylish and premium feel.

The 16-inch laptop also features a narrow bezel with a 92% screen-to body-ratio and has VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience. Coupled with its stunning display, well-thought hinge design, and sharp-cut front recess, the Acer Swift Edge is an excellent and stylish choice for mobile professionals with active and fast-paced lifestyles.

