Introducing the Brother Value Subscription Program Offering a Convenient and Cost-Effective Solution for Businesses Document Management Technology

New program provides autopilot simplicity, predictability, and scalability in one monthly cost

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Work from anywhere means printers everywhere and service everywhere. This is how work now works. Finding a more simplified way to manage business printing needs can be a challenge. Brother International Corporation , an industry leader in document and print solutions, today announced its Value Subscription Program (VSP), a convenient, all-inclusive subscription program that offers an easy print management solution ideal for businesses looking to eliminate the complexity of managed print services. For a flat monthly fee, customers receive printers, supplies and services without the worry of downtime when service is needed. This is how subscription printing now works.

Brother authorized partners can provide its customers with options for selecting what printers are the best fit for their print-as-a-service (PaaS) business. By signing up customers with select models, page volume level and length of time (12 to 36 months), that can be adjusted at any time, customers receive an easy print management solution on hardware, supplies and services with predictable monthly billings that assists with budget planning, access to state-of-the-art technology, predictability on unexpected maintenance with little to no disruption to business and scalability with the integration of new devices as business grows.

"Brother is for business providing peace of mind to our customers and partners allowing them to focus on what is important - their business," says Fernando Maroniene, Senior Director, SMB Product Marketing, Brother International Corporation. "We listened to our customers and built a program that we believe will help differentiate our partners in the marketplace, drive profitability and further strengthen their customer relationships."

Focusing on ease of planning and flexibility, VSP is launching with nine printers and all-in-ones made to fit a range of business needs and fleets, to accommodate the new hybrid way of working.

Eligible Models include:

Eligible Models Monthly Starting Price HL-L5200DW Monochrome Laser Printer Starting at $12.99 MFC-L2759DW Monochrome Laser All-in-One Starting at $15.99 HL-L6400DW Monochrome Laser Printer Starting at $24.99 MFC-L6900DW Monochrome Laser All-in-One Starting at $35.99 HL-L3270CDW Color Laser/LED Printer Starting at $26.99 MFC-L3770CDW Color Laser/LED All-in-One Starting at $33.99 HL-L9310CDW Color Laser/LED Printer Starting at $35.99 MFC-L9570CDW Color Laser/LED All-in-One Starting at $60.99 MFC-J5955DW Color Inkjet All-in-One Starting at $20.99

For more details on VSP pricing and eligibility for this program, or to find a Brother authorized partner to sign up, visit Brother-usa.com/solutions/brother-value-subscription-program .

