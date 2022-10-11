BUCHANAN'S SCOTCH WHISKY AND MEXICAN-AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER OMAR APOLLO, INVITE YOU TO CELEBRATE THE 200% FUTURO AND TOAST TO THE 100% HISPANIC AND 100% AMERICANS SHAPING CULTURE THIS HISPANIC FUTURE MONTH

Alongside a group of culture makers, Buchanan's is announcing the Buchanan's 200% Futuro Fund, committing $1 million in donations and grants to fuel the futures of Hispanic Americans over the next five years*

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Hispanic population projected to make up more than half of the US's population growth over the next 15 years,** Buchanan's Scotch Whisky is continuing to break beyond the one-month walls of Hispanic Heritage Month and taking a leap towards the future and welcoming people to the "200% Futuro." To celebrate America's future being 200%: 100% Hispanic and 100% American, Buchanan's is partnering with Mexican-American, Indiana-raised, singer songwriter, Omar Apollo, whose 200% spirit shines in his unique musical style that blends genres and languages – the perfect embodiment of what the future of America looks like.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9087551-buchanans-scotch-whisky-futuro-fund-omar-apollo/

Together with a group of culture makers, Buchanan's and Omar are highlighting the greatness that comes from embracing your 100% Hispanic and 100% American duality, while honoring heritage and supporting the local voices, businesses, and organizations leading the future across America. Through vibrant, digital storytelling shot by director David Camarena, we visit and meet the purveyors of local plant shops, taquerias, cultural centers, barbershops, clothing stores, non-profits and more, who are using their creativity and culture to shape the future of their communities and contribute to the growth and success of America.

"I'm happy to join the Buchanan's Whisky familia, and to be a part of the brand's legacy championing Hispanic culture," said singer-songwriter Omar Apollo. "This Hispanic Future Month, we are sharing and celebrating the unique stories of Hispanic Americans who embody the 200% spirit and embrace their cultural duality," he continued. "My parents were Mexican immigrants, I was born and raised in Indiana. I'm 100% Mexican and 100% Midwest, so I feel deeply connected to the Buchanan's 200% Futuro campaign and I'm excited for the future of our partnership."

To enable non-profit organizations doing the work to create a better future for America's 200%, Buchanan's is announcing the Buchanan's 200% Futuro Fund, a donor-advised fund that will deliver $1M in grants across the next five years by elevating their voices and supporting nonprofits uplifting their local communities through their passions and crafts while embracing their Hispanic roots.

As part of the campaign, Buchanan's has also launched a series of co-curated 200% local guides highlighting some of the Hispanic American businesses shaping culture and amplifying through brand and partner social channels to encourage the community to shop the local businesses right in their backyard.

"As we head towards this 100% Hispanic and 100% American future, it's important the Hispanic voices who carry that power are heard and represented, because they are leading and influencing the future of America" says Gustavo Salguero, Director Buchanan's Whisky. "That's why this Hispanic Future Month we're excited to announce the Buchanan's 200% Futuro Fund to celebrate and support today's diverse, multi-faceted Hispanic Americans who truly embody everything it means to proudly live life as a 200%er."

You can the 200% local guides and recipe inspiration by following the conversation on at @BuchanansUS on Facebook, @BuchanansWhisky on Instagram and @BuchanansUSA on Twitter. For additional information on Buchanan's Whisky, please visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com.

About BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky

BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky's true purpose is to unite all who bring their 100% Hispanic and 100% American identities together to live a 200% life. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder, James Buchanan believed in the power of sharing. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky Portfolio features four gold award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, and BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

* The 200% Futuro Fund is a donor advised fund with Diageo North America, Inc. as the donor and which is administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation, an IRS 501(c)(3) organization. The 200% Futuro Fund launched July 2022. The dispersal of funds from the 200% Futuro Fund is subject to the approval of the Fairfield County's Community Foundation.

** Source: Woods & Pole 2020, Rainmakers CSI for Diageo

View original content:

SOURCE Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky