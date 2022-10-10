MAJOR MICROMOBILITY MILESTONE: ONEWHEEL SURPASSES 100 MILLION MILES

The micromobility movement that has quietly exploded. Since 2014, Onewheel riders in 139 countries have logged more than 100 million miles including more than 50 million miles in the past year alone.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion , the makers of Onewheel, announced today that its global community of riders has collectively logged more than 100,000,000 miles on Onewheels since the company released its first model in 20141. Just one year after surpassing 50 million miles ridden, the Onewheel community has now surpassed 100 million miles. With the launch of the Onewheel GT and Pint X, Onewheel riding has seen exponential growth with riders across the world completing 50 million miles in the last year alone.

The data comes from logged rides on Onewheel's companion app, which riders can utilize to track rides, adjust Digital Shaping characteristics of the board, discover group rides, and more.

"This is an incredible milestone for our community," remarked Kyle Doerksen, CEO and founder of Future Motion. "The Onewheel world has now ridden further than the distance from the earth to the sun. If you would have told me that eight years ago I would have laughed. It's amazing to see the global movement Onewheel riding has become and just awesome to think about all the priceless moments folks have had on their boards along the way."

Launched in 2014, Onewheel is a pioneer of the micromobility space. Since that time, small electric vehicles of all kinds have multiplied in popularity. Riders love Onewheel because it brings sport and adventure to everyday life, but it's also extremely practical. Uniquely, the company manufactures its products in the United States, making it the largest light electric vehicle manufacturer in the country.

Onewheel remains unique for the strong culture it has grown among its riding community. Regular group rides are hosted in every major US city and a host of large grassroots events and races are held across the US, Europe and Australia. Charitable causes leveraging Onewheel have also grown like Meals on Onewheels which has served over 3,900 meals in 19 communities and Shred the Stress , which uses Onewheel to help veterans service members and their families with mental health.

"It's mind-boggling to think folks have ridden 50 million miles on Onewheels in the last year," says Jack Mudd, Chief Evangelist at Onewheel. "More folks are realizing what a joy Onewheel can be and the positivity it can inspire in everyday life. 50 million miles is a lot of time spent outside, off screens, enjoying this world. We're really proud of that."

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. Onewheel Pint retails for $1,050 and offers riders a range of 6-8 miles with a top speed of 16mph, Pint X retails for $1,400 with a range of 12-18 miles and top speed of 18mph and Onewheel GT retails for $2,200 and offers riders a range of 20-32 miles and a top speed of 20mph. All Onewheel products are assembled in the USA. Fenders, high-speed Ultrachargers and other accessories are also available at www.onewheel.com .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X and Onewheel GT, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 70 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

1 This figure represents the number of user opt-in logged miles on the Onewheel companion app since 2014. Mileage figures include rides on legacy models, Onewheel and Onewheel+ as well as current production models, Onewheel+XR and Pint. Note: not all Onewheel rides are logged.



