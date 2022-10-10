Imaging Endpoints Appoints Brian Kelly as Vice President, Business Development & Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), the world's largest oncology-focused imaging CRO, announced today the addition of Brian Kelly as Vice President, Business Development & Marketing. In this role, Brian will be responsible for the continued growth of IE's Imaging CRO business.

Prior to joining Imaging Endpoints, Brian held global business development and marketing positions at several companies supporting central imaging for clinical trials. Brian's most recent experience includes over 11 years at AG Mednet where he led global sales and grew the company into the leader in clinical trial image management. Prior to AG Mednet, Brian oversaw global sales and marketing for SYNARC (now Clario), previously the industry's largest imaging core laboratory.

"Brian is an ideal addition to our leadership team, bringing more than 20 years' experience in medical imaging in support of clinical trials," said Imaging Endpoints COO Jatinder Kaur. "Many of our customers and partners already know Brian, and all will be delighted by his focus to continue building long-term relationships based upon science and service excellence."

"I couldn't me more excited to join the outstanding team at Imaging Endpoints," said Brian Kelly, VP of Business Development & Marketing. "I'm looking forward to helping our team Connect Imaging to the Cure™ and support our dedicated colleagues in the biopharma industry as they pursue better therapies for all of us."

Brian holds an BS and MBA in Marketing from Bryant University.

About Imaging Endpoints

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is passionately dedicated to its vision to "Connect Imaging to the Cure" and works every day to advance imaging science, technology, and services aimed at bringing curative technologies to humankind.

Having supported approval of many of the most impactful new drugs in oncology, IE's experience encompasses the customization of imaging to facilitate regulatory approval in hundreds of trials across all phases of development. IE also provides data to support trial efficacy by integrating advanced imaging technologies such as CD8 imaging, tumor growth kinetics, radiomics, and artificial intelligence — areas in which more than 50 peer-reviewed publications have established IE as the industry leader.

IE is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India, and Shanghai, China. The company is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and is also an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

