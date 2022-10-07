HELPING HAND FOR RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT CELEBRATES 17 YEARS OF SERVING HUMANITY

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the first response to the massive earthquake of 2005 in Pakistan, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has been on the ground providing emergency and long-term assistance to those in distress around the world. Having established themselves as one of the leaders in empowering lives and creating opportunities, HHRD is committed to serving humanity by integrating resources for vulnerable populations in need.

Marking their 17th anniversary on October 8th, 2022, HHRD continues to be at the forefront by responding to human suffering due to poverty, instability, and natural and manmade disasters with Emergency Relief and Disaster Management Services (ERDM), as well as monetary intervention and in-kind gifts. After the initial intervention, the need for long-term assistance to rehabilitate and recover from extenuating situations prompts HHRD to remain in the affected countries, build strong field teams, and establish developmental programs.

In 2021, over 89 million people worldwide had been forcibly displaced from their homes; 829 million people did not have enough food to eat; 1 in 3 people did not have access to safe drinking water; there were an estimated 153 million orphans; 59 million children of primary school age did not have access to education; and there were 432 recorded natural and manmade disasters. HHRD was there actively working to offer emergency and long-term support to those in need including refugees, internally displaced people, orphans, widows, the impoverished, the disabled, and more. Through the generosity of donors in 2021, over 1 million refugees alone have been supported by HHRD's programs which include shelter homes, healthcare, orphan support, education support, youth empowerment, skills development, food support, water filtration projects, sanitation and hygiene centers, winter relief, and seasonal programs. For a complete list of programs and campaigns, please visit www.hhrd.org/DetailDonate

Celebrate 17 years of serving humanity by joining efforts with HHRD and help build brighter futures. Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past 10 years. Donating to Helping Hand USA means ensuring donations go directly to those who need it most. To support one or more of HHRD's many campaigns and programs, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

