Concordia Maritime's New market update: October 2022

Historically firm crude- and product tanker rates

Firm vessel values

Low newbuilding ordering

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet as well as the demand for oil and the development of inventory levels.

The ambition is to publish the report at the beginning of each month going forward.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

0704-855 188

erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

