VisiQuate Announces Five-Year Partnership with Large Northeast Health System

Partnership with VisiQuate to deliver advanced revenue cycle analytics solutions that further the health system's investment in Epic by delivering unparalled data visibility

VisiQuate delivers ROI, not an IOU--and the partnership includes solutions that decrease denied claims, increase yield, and accelerate revenue to improve overall financial wellness across the organization

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading not-for-profit system based in the Northeast United States with a focus on community and wellness is partnering with VisiQuate. With a new VP of Revenue Cycle taking the helm, the priority is to completely transform the organization's revenue cycle operations to perform at the same high level as their highly awarded clinical care. Believing in a "better together" strategy, the organization saw the value that VisiQuate would bring to enhance their investment into their deployment of Epic.

Through advanced AI capabilities, VisiQuate integrates complex data and presents it as role-personalized insights and actionable workflows to help clients achieve peak business health. Root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear, leading to real-world results. VisiQuate’s virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Ana, is informed by the experience of industry leaders and delivers real-time reports, suggesting next steps to yield greater value. To learn more, visit www.visiquate.com. (PRNewsfoto/VisiQuate) (PRNewswire)

As part of their overall organizational transformation strategy, the health system asked VisiQuate to deploy their Denials Management Analytics, Revenue Management Analytics, and Reserve Analytics, bringing together the revenue cycle and finance teams. A key factor in their decision was VisiQuate's ability to merge Hospital Billing and Physician Billing data to provide a comprehensive view of the longitudinal patient record, along with real-time, proactive analytics.

A senior leader at the health system said: "The VisiQuate analytics give our revenue cycle teams the ability to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently, which in turn creates a better patient experience."

Tiffany Walls, VP, Growth, VisiQuate said: "The health system views us as a trusted partner to enter into a five-year agreement. With our rapid implementation process, we deliver meaningful ROI and results for our clients almost immediately. Like other VisiQuate clients, they expect to achieve millions of additional dollars in yield improvement shortly after go-live. We look forward to supporting our partner's mission to improve the health of the communities they serve."

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate empowers healthcare organizations to achieve peak business health, through expert service-enabled technologies that dramatically improve performance and reduce process waste. We deliver optimized enterprise outcomes through a unique combination of complex data curation, deep AI & ML, advanced analytics and intelligent process automation. VisiQuate's Velocity consulting team of revenue cycle leaders and operators use their collective experience to drive efficiencies into client organizations and back into our solutions. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, Calif., with offices in Harrisburg, Pa., and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

