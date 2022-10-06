Vinci Brands Introduces New Case Solutions for Google Pixel 7 Series

Incipio Duo, Grip and kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell Cases Offer Sustainable, Stylish Device Protection

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today debuted sustainable case solutions for the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro devices from Incipio® and kate spade new york, the #1 fashion tech brand in the U.S. The Incipio Duo, Incipio Grip, and kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell cases are crafted from recycled materials, are BPA-free, and designed with advanced features to equip consumers with reliable, slim, and stylish protection for their new device.

The Incipio and kate spade new york cases bear the Google "Made For" badge, indicating they have been designed for use with the Google Pixel 7 devices and have been certified to meet Google compatibility standards.

"Vinci continues to focus on fashion, innovation and sustainability, delivering products with a purpose for the new Google Pixel 7 devices," says Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "In addition, our partnerships with 1% for the Planet, Eden Reforestation Projects, and Close the Loop allow customers to feel good about their purchase knowing they are also caring for the environment."

The Incipio Duo, Incipio Grip, and kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell cases offer up to 14-feet of drop protection, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria*, plus wireless charging and 5G compatibility. Additional features include industry-leading raised-edge bezels for added screen and camera protection, and exceptional scratch resistance so designs stay fresh.

Incipio Duo for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro (MSRP: $34.99)

Incipio's tried and true two-piece slim case features a new, soft-touch texture and the latest Impact Struts technology for up to 12-feet of drop protection.

Incipio Grip for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro (MSRP: $44.99)

Incipio's newly designed advanced Grip case boasts a slim, form-fitting design with re-engineered tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold, developed through extensive ergonomic research and testing. When drops occur, the Grip's dual-layer design, one-piece construction, and new Impact Struts technology protect up to 14-feet.

kate spade new york Defensive Hardshell for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro (MSRP: $54.99)

The Defensive Hardshell is a guaranteed fashion statement featuring signature kate spade new york aesthetics and prints, while providing up to 12-feet of drop protection through a slim, dual-layer case and bumper design.

Availability

The Incipio and kate spade new york cases for the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases also available at Verizon.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

As part of its commitment to driving environmental responsibility, Incipio is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, donating 1% of global e-commerce revenue from Incipio.com to support environmental nonprofit partners. Additionally, Vinci's collaboration with Close the Loop USA (CtL) continues to divert waste from landfills by offering users an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. At no charge, customers can receive a pre-paid shipping label to send a case from any brand to CtL for recycling by visiting Incipio.com.

*Antimicrobial protection for the case, not the individual.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

