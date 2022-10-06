Sanctuary Medicinals Opens its Second Medical Dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida, the Company's Twelfth Location in the State

APOPKA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced the opening of its twelfth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Located just six miles west of the original Sanctuary Boca Raton opened in July 2022, Sanctuary's second Boca location will be holding a Grand Opening celebration on October 7. As the fifth operational Sanctuary dispensary in Palm Beach County, Boca Raton Powerline brings the number of Sanctuary locations in Florida to twelve. The 3,500-square-foot facility underwent a full interior renovation designed and executed by Vantage Builders, offering Sanctuary a foothold in the western half of Boca Raton to complement the existing dispensary further east on the coastline. Situated on Powerline Road just south of State Road 808, the second Sanctuary Boca Raton is right next to the Boca Grove Golf Course and roughly a mile northwest of the Boca Del Mar residential community.

"As the fall approaches, our Florida expansion planning is in full gear," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "Our second location in Boca Raton brings our complement of southeast Florida dispensaries to five, and this recent opening in Boca Raton constitutes our second location in the municipality."

Sanctuary continues to steadily grow and extend its footprint across the region, reaching patients across much of Saint Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties while continuing to deliver patients a convenient, accessible experience as well as a wide array of quality products. With tinctures, crumble, an expanded fruit chew selection and new flower strains now on its shelves, Sanctuary's product development efforts will expand to hash, full-spectrum edibles, a fuller concentrate menu and more in the coming months.

"It's very exciting to open a second location in Boca Raton," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "Our openings in this region are very selective, so we're excited to continue development into the fall and expand our brand and reach in the community," Dewar added.

A Grand Opening event will be held Friday, October 7, and Sanctuary Boca Powerline will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients are welcome to stop in and shop throughout the day. There will be discounts for both first-time and registered patients as well food and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

