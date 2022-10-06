Evogene to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference in Los Angeles

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) (the "Company", "Evogene"), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, announced today that Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, will attend and present at LD Micro Main Event, an investor conference taking place from Tuesday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. The event is a leading small cap investor conference, showcasing over 200 small- and micro-cap companies.

Mr. Haviv is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 25 at 10am PT in Track 4 and will be available for 1-1 meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Mr. Haviv's presentation will focus on Evogene's disruptive technologies, its AI (Artificial Intelligence) engines for biologic product discovery and development, and the ecosystem of product-focused subsidiaries and partnerships it has built around its technologies.

Investors interested in attending and meeting directly with Mr. Haviv are welcome to contact Evogene's Investor Relations team whose contact details are below or sign up via the LD Micro conference online meeting platform.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by Ag Plenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

