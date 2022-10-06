Elation Health and Galileo Partner To Shape the Future of Technology-Driven Primary Care in the Home

Galileo's novel community-based care model brings Elation's dynamic, flexible platform to complex and underserved populations across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced a partnership with Galileo , a rapidly growing risk-bearing primary care group serving diverse and complex populations across 50 states.

"Galileo shares our passion for delivering the highest-quality primary care with technology, and we're so pleased to welcome them to Elation," said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "Together under this shared vision, we're excited that our radical approach to technology that prioritizes the physician-patient relationship aligns so well with Galileo across product development, operations, and customer experiences."

Through the Elation Health application programming interface (API), Galileo clinicians are now seamlessly able to automate and customize alerts at the point of care to maximize their value-based contracts. As the platform of choice for primary care innovators and a leader in value-based care, Elation's clinical-first approach means its API gives customers the ability to build proprietary applications that drive excellent cross-collaboration for clinical and operations teams to scale to more than one million daily API calls.

"After a thorough evaluation of the market it was clear that Elation was the best partner to meet the needs of our complex care business," said Thomas Lee, CEO of Galileo and the pioneer behind One Medical and Epocrates. "The scalability of Elation's platform, vision for supporting value-based care, and clinically driven technology were key factors in our decision. We're excited to partner with Elation on providing the highest quality care for our complex Medicare and Medicaid members."

Powering the largest network of independent primary care organizations in the U.S., Elation Health works across traditional and newer care settings (small independent practices, onsite employer clinics, at-home models, and hybrid teams) to drive success in Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and other quality programs by closing care gaps and alleviating reporting burden.

High-quality, effective primary care is rooted in a strong physician-patient relationship and requires thoughtful and innovative technology designed to enhance the clinical experience. Elation Health's approach to primary care technology stands apart because of its clinical-first design, intuitive charting, seamless integrations, and API-first development. These tools along with Elation's modern, open, cloud-native platform support enterprise clients in achieving success in value-based care delivery, driving results such as 30% healthcare cost savings and four times reduction in referrals to high-cost specialists. Elation's tiered implementation and training packages and its technical consulting services will allow Galileo to quickly get up and running — and innovating — on the Elation platform, and Elation's automation and customizable alerts will support Galileo achieving maximum performance in its contracts.

For more information about Elation for primary care, visit elationhealth.com/enterprise/ . To explore Elation's developer toolkit and access its powerful APIs further, visit elationhealth.com/contact-us/sandbox/ .

About Galileo

Galileo is a modern, risk-bearing medical group working to improve the quality and affordability of healthcare for all. Operating nationally across 50 states, Galileo offers high-touch, multispecialty, longitudinal care to diverse and complex patients — on the phone, in the home, and everywhere in between. Regional and national health plans, employers, and Fortune 500 organizations trust Galileo as the leading solution to improve population health. Founded by Thomas Lee, MD, the healthcare pioneer behind One Medical and Epocrates, Galileo includes a team of leading innovators from healthcare, technology, and human-centered design. More can be discovered at Galileo . Follow Galileo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that help practices start, grow, communicate, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation Health supports primary care clinicians in upholding the craft of medicine, while thriving in an evolving healthcare landscape. Today, Elation Health serves 24,000 clinicians caring for millions of Americans. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

