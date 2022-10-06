Cribl Celebrated For Exemplary Culture with Three Comparably Awards

Company Earns New Recognitions for Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, and Best Perks & Benefits as Voted on by Employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leader in open observability, today announced recognition from workplace culture site, Comparably, for its outstanding company culture. Cribl was selected out of 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, winning top honors for Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, and Best Perks and Benefits.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl) (PRNewswire)

Comparably Awards is an annual series highlighting the best companies and CEOs in 16 different workplace culture categories throughout the year. Since launching in late 2017, the awards have always been based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period (September 2021 through September 2022).

"At Cribl, we pride ourselves on constant product innovation and growth, but our people come first," said Clint Sharp, CEO and co-founder of Cribl. "I'm incredibly grateful for our employees and the rich culture that we've collectively built. We're committed to creating an environment where our employees feel empowered, supported, and rewarded -- these honors are a great testament to that."

"It's clear that the Cribl team is building something special and having fun while doing it," said Comparably co-founder and CEO, Jason Nazar. "Building a strong culture that employees love is no small feat as a remote-first, high-growth company. We look forward to seeing more great things from Cribl as they continue to grow."

Cribl has previously been recognized for its culture, including the 2021 Silicon Review 50 Smartest Companies, the 2021 Silicon Review 50 Best Workplaces, and the 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Beyond its workplace recognitions, Cribl has received numerous awards for its technological innovation, including 2022 CRN Cloud 100, 2022 CRN Big Data 100, 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, and 2021 AWS Rising Star (ISV) Partner of the Year.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News .

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

