Simcote Announces Plans For New Manufacturing Facility in Missouri

SEDALIA, Mo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia, Missouri. The company made the announcement today. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region.

Simcote is building a new facility in Sedalia, Missouri. The company plans to be operational by Summer 2023. (PRNewswire)

" Missouri is seeing a significant amount of new investment from leading global companies."

"Missouri's manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies like Simcote making the decision to come to our state," said Governor Mike Parson. "From extensive workforce development programs to cutting red tape and lowering taxes, we have worked hard to make Missouri the best location for businesses to expand. Our efforts are paying off, and with Simcote's plans to use local contractors to build this new facility, we will see even greater economic benefits for Sedalia and the surrounding region."

Simcote specializes in epoxy-coated rebar and fabrication, as well as a full range of epoxy construction products. Since 1978, Simcote has fabricated and delivered more than 1 million tons of epoxy-coated rebar to projects across North America. The new facility in Sedalia will allow Simcote to expand the geographic area it services.

"We are a family business that values our employees, customers, vendors, and the communities we operate in," said Adam Simmet, President of Simcote. "When we explored locations that support our core values and assist in delivering the highest quality products to our customers, Sedalia became the obvious choice. We look forward to growing our business in this great community."

The family-owned company has two other locations in the U.S., and this will be its first location in Missouri. Simcote selected Sedalia and Pettis County for multiple reasons, including its infrastructure, proximity to customers and skilled workforce. The new facility will include the latest in coating, fabrication, and safety technology, as well as position Simcote to be an industry leader in supplying sustainable infrastructure products.

"Sedalia is home to leading steel companies from across the world, and we are proud to welcome Simcote to our growing list of businesses in the steel industry," said Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson. "We are excited to add another reputable manufacturer to our community."

"Simcote is exactly the type of company we want in Pettis County," said David Dick, Pettis County Presiding Commissioner. "Our region is growing and we're working hard to ensure our businesses have the workforce and support they need to be successful here."

Simcote plans to begin construction on the new 67,000 sq. ft. facility soon – with operations beginning in Summer 2023.

"Missouri is seeing a significant amount of new investment from leading global companies," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Sedalia has a strong ecosystem of manufacturing and steel, so it's a perfect fit for Simcote. We are confident Missouri will provide Simcote with exceptional talent, solid infrastructure, and a pro-business environment that will ensure they flourish here."

Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County worked with the following organizations to attract Simcote to Missouri, including: Missouri Partnership, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Liberty Utilities, City of Sedalia, Pettis County, and State Fair Community College.

About Missouri Partnership



Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 31,000+ new jobs, $1.6 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $5.6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Meta, Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins, janelle@missouripartnership.com

State and local leaders welcomed Simcote to Missouri during a press conference in Sedalia. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Missouri Partnership