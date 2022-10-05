Percheron Capital Announces Formation of Pest Control Services Platform

Establishes Partnership with Industry Executive Mike St. Clair to Build Market-Leading Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced the formation of its pest control services platform in partnership with industry leader Mike St. Clair. The platform is focused on building a premier network of residential pest control services providers through acquisitions and organic growth in the growing, resilient and highly fragmented pest control market.

Mr. St. Clair brings more than two decades of leadership experience at some of the most successful pest control services businesses in the industry. He previously led sales and marketing for Rentokil, the world's largest pest control business, and was a key member of the senior executive team that tripled North American revenue to over $1.8 billion through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Prior to Rentokil, Mr. St. Clair held senior management positions for leading residential service brands at ServiceMaster, including Terminix Pest Control, the third largest pest control business in the United States.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mike to build a preeminent pest control services company," said Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Percheron. "Pest control services are non-discretionary and benefit from long-term tailwinds, including increasing pest prevalence and demographic shifts favoring outsourced pest control solutions. These trends, in combination with the industry's significant scale, recurring revenue profile and substantial level of fragmentation, make pest control a thematic investment priority for Percheron. Mike's industry expertise, strategic vision and stellar track record driving organic, de novo and M&A growth make him an ideal partner to build a leading business in this attractive industry."

"I am excited to work with Percheron to form a market-leading pest control services platform," said Mr. St. Clair. "Percheron is an optimal partner given the team's significant experience in residential services and consistent history of supporting rapid growth at high-quality essential services businesses. We are committed to building the industry's employer of choice and investing in our hardworking team members – through training, incentives and state-of-the-art tools and technology – to improve their effectiveness and create rewarding career paths. We look forward to leveraging our deep resources and operational capabilities to partner with premier businesses in the sector and support accelerated growth."

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading services businesses. The firm's purpose is to support high-quality businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $1 billion in regulatory assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

