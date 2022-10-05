NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON OCTOBER 26TH

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on November 23, 2022.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: (877) 407-8293

International: (201) 689-8349

Dial-in for Replay:

Availability: October 26 (12:30 p.m.) – October 30 (11:59 p.m.)

Access Code: 13733508

Domestic: (877) 660-6853

International: (201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, N.Y., New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At June 30, 2022, the Company reported assets of $63.1 billion, loans of $48.5 billion, deposits of $41.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Investor and Media Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino (516) 683-4286

