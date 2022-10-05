National Airlines Adds the 8th B747-400 Freighter to its Fleet

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based National Airlines announces the arrival of a Boeing 747-400F, Factory Freighter, to its fleet. This addition is a fuel-efficient freighter under registration N537CA (MSN 33749). Featuring a nose door and a large side door, it is the best option to transport long and heavy cargo around the globe. As the most preferred cargo aircraft, this freighter holds a maximum gross payload of up to 124 metric tons (124,000kgs). The induction is part of National Airlines' current global fleet and network expansion approach to meet the massive demand to move huge shipments.

The airline's fleet expansion is impactful for high-volume cargo industry customers globally. Innovative and larger capacity availability at shorter notices will reboot many supply-chain networks and production lines across various commercial industries.

"National further endorses our fleet modernization plans through the addition of an 8th B747-400F aircraft to offer robust cargo transportation opportunities to our customers. We believe that modernizing and expanding National's freighter fleet will enhance our service offerings and innovative capacity options", remarked Christopher Alf, Chairman of National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.

National Airlines offers on-demand cargo capacity through its fleet of 8 Boeing freighter aircraft with daily service options to over 200 airports in its global network. National operates 8 x B747-400 freighters out of which 6 are B747-400BCF, 1 x B747-400ERF, and 1 x B747-400F. The airline also offers passenger charter services on 1 x A330-200 and 1 x B757-200 aircraft.

About National

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of B747-400Fs, along with A330-200 and B757 200 which are used to provide global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo provides international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation, and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1991, the global reach of National is maintained via strategically located offices around the world; these locations include the U.S., Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, and China. Learn more about National at www.GoNational.com

