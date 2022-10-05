Infinix Launches ZERO ULTRA Smartphone at $520 with 180W Thunder Charge and NFT Collection

Innovative smartphone brand celebrates cutting-edge tech of latest flagship product release with unique engagement approach

SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone company, Infinix, today announced the launch of the brand's all-new ZERO ULTRA smartphone – its most powerful flagship to date with 180W Thunder Charge technology – as well as a space-themed limited-edition XBOY EXPLORER NFT collection.The launch of the innovative NFTs celebrates humanity's desire to explore new frontiers, both the wider universe and the metaverse. Infinix's NFT collection will be available via lottery prize draw, in which users can participate by purchasing a device or via social media.

"With the launch of ZERO ULTRA we're pushing boundaries. This flagship smartphone delivers industry-leading specs that empower young people to Explore Beyond. Our goal is to integrate that spirit of exploration into mobile phone development, and launch super-fast charging technology that offers users the best-possible experience. At the same time, we're undertaking innovative NFT marketing strategies, to deliver an exciting digital experience to users. The XBOY EXPLORER NFTs tie all these exciting developments together," said Skye Chen, Head of Global Public Relation at Infinix Mobility.

"The Web3 shift is increasingly of interest to younger generations, in a digital world that explores the combination of technology and art. NFTs are a trendy tool that brands can leverage to expand brand awareness and user engagement. As such, the NFT collection is expected to help Infinix create a unique digital experience for users, as the brand explores innovative new communications strategies to lead a new trend in the mobile technology industry."said Eric, founder of Cluster3 NFT Labs, who is in charge of designing the space-themed NFT collection.

About XBOY EXPLORER NFTs

The XBOY EXPLORER NFT collection pays tribute to humanity's spirit of space exploration, with a team of five explorers hailing from different planets in our solar system. Each character is equipped with abilities that represent the main technological achievements delivered in Infinix's ZERO ULTRA smartphone.

The five XBOY EXPLORER characters are: FLASH from Venus with 180W Thunder Charge representing ZERO ULTRA's super power, MIRROR from Jupiter with a 3D waterfall display, VISION from Mercury with a 200MP camera, WISESTAR from Mars with a 6nm 5G processor, and CHIC from Saturn with a highly stylish look. FLASH, with his world-first 180W Thunder Charge, is the collection's super-rare, special-edition NFT variety.

When purchasing Infinix's ZERO ULTRA, users will get an NFT lottery card that offers a chance to win an animated NFT by scanning the QR code. Alternatively, fans can participate in the "Explore NFT stories with Infinix" activity via Infinix's Facebook channels. They'll get the opportunity to win an NFT by sharing their favorite XBOY EXPLORER characters on their own social media, explaining why its their favorite. Fans that gain the most interaction on their posts, as well as users selected by Infinix's official account, will win the limited-edition NFTs. A lucky 2% of participants will win the FLASH special edition.

Leveraging NFTs and Web 3.0 for a unique digital brand experience

The release of the NFT collection will be Infinix's first step into the Web3 marketing space. As the world moves towards Web3 adoption, Infinix offers users a unique digital experience through the one-of-a-kind XBOY EXPLORER NFT collection to promote ZERO ULTRA in a fun and exciting way.

Infinix is actively exploring new trends in the metaverse. By connecting the attributes of its physical products with creative NFT assets, the brand is engaging with young consumers in the metaverse in an entirely new way, and inviting them to become brand owners and co-creators. Infinix will continue to explore new technologies and experiences, working with young people around the world to discover and be inspired by the metaverse.

About ZERO ULTRA

Infinix's latest flagship smartphone ZERO ULTRA features stunning technology advances. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, ZERO ULTRA delivers efficient performance and premium experiences through its 180W Thunder charge efficiency, impressive 3D Curved 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful 6nm 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipsets, upgraded user interface, and the highest-pixel camera and cinematography capabilities on the market, with a industry's highest 200MP main camera.

Pricing and Availability

Infinix's ZERO ULTRA will be available in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir in 256GB at $520. Prices and availability will vary from region to region.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013.

Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

