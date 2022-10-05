Houston Trial Attorney Marianne Robak Joins Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton

Firm also bolsters aviation, affordable housing expertise in Austin

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business and commercial trial attorney Marianne Robak has joined Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, as a partner in the firm's Houston office.

"Clients have long trusted Marianne to lead their most important litigation," said firm founder John Shackelford. "Her experience and expertise not only have been invaluable for companies facing crucial litigation, but also in providing pivotal guidance on the critical business issues they face on an ongoing basis."

Ms. Robak's practice focuses on resolving business disputes and uncovering corporate fraud in federal and state courts and in arbitration. She represents businesses, oil and gas companies, banks, real estate investors, trusts, and individuals on matters including breach of contract, mineral rights matters, fraudulent transfer, partnership disputes, bank fraud, and trade secret violations.

In addition to her litigation practice, Ms. Robak acts as outside general counsel for banks and small- to medium-sized businesses throughout Texas, providing guidance on business transactions, negotiations, contracts and employment issues as they arise.

She is a sought-after participant in panels exploring the importance of equality in the workplace, and serves on the advisory board of Ally Energy, Inc. and the board of directors for Lean In Network, Energy. Both organizations aim to create gender parity in the energy industry. A graduate of South Texas College of Law, she joins the firm from McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, Grinke PLLC.

Also joining the firm are Austin-based associates Watson Bowen and Sean McCormick.

Mr. Bowen joins the firm's internationally recognized aviation law practice. An Airline Transport Pilot/ATP-rated former corporate jet pilot and certified flight instructor, he assists clients in the purchase, sale, operations, leasing, management and financing of their aircraft and aircraft-related businesses. He earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. He is formerly of Bowen Law PLLC and Slack Davis Sanger LLP.

Mr. McCormick works with developers, non-profits, and state and local housing agencies on matters involving affordable housing tax credits, and assists clients with governmental contract bid submissions. He is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law. He joins the firm from Winstead PC and is a former Texas Assistant Attorney General in the agency's Open Records Division.

About Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, is a transactional, litigation, aviation and entertainment law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelford.law .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP