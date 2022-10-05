Fresh Thyme Market, in Partnership with Fresh Thyme Customers, Donates Over $350,000 to Feeding America

On the Heels of Hunger Action Month, Fresh Thyme will Donate over $350,000 to Help Support Local Food Banks

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a local, community-focused Midwest grocer is joining forces with customers in an effort to fight against hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity. As a brand dedicated to enriching the lives of the communities they serve, Fresh Thyme is thrilled to announce a donation of over $350,000 to Feeding America . The donation will be shared across the Fresh Thyme Market footprint, with donations made to local food banks throughout the Midwest. This includes the St. Louis Food Bank, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Heartland, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Forgotten Harvest, Mid-Ohio Food Bank and several more throughout the Midwest.

During previous years, Fresh Thyme Market hosted a Round Up at the Register program across all its store locations, giving customers the opportunity to donate while they shop. Along with Round Up at the Register, Fresh Thyme Market customers were given the opportunity to participate in a Grab and Give initiative. This initiative allowed customers to purchase pre-bagged groceries at checkout allowing those groceries to go directly to local food banks. The funds from the Round Up program, paired with the pre-bagged groceries from the Grab and Give initiative, will be donated to the food banks to help provide food and services to those in need. So many households rely on their local food banks, as well as other hunger relief programs, for food assistance.

"The month of September marks Hunger Action Month and to show our appreciation towards the communities in which we serve, we are thrilled to donate funds to help alleviate hunger," says Fresh Thyme Market President, Liz Zolcak. "With the culminated efforts of both the Fresh Thyme family and our customers, together we can aid in providing our local communities with the resources needed to promote access to proper nutrition."

Fresh Thyme Market is a longtime partner of Feeding America and their affiliated food relief members. Back in December of 2021, Fresh Thyme Market announced a donation of $150,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program, a program with the goal of alleviating child hunger in America through the provision of food to children and their families.

