Driven Brands Closes $365 Million Securitization Issuance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed an offering by certain of its subsidiaries for $365 million Series 2022-1 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2 (the "Notes") maturing October 2027, increasing the offering by over 30 percent. In addition to the closing of the Notes, Driven Brands also increased the total capacity under the Variable Funding Notes to $250 million, after certain conditions are met, through the addition of $135 million Series 2022-1 Class A-1 Notes.

Driven Brands plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of revolving credit facilities creating capacity to invest in continued growth.

This transaction was structured as a whole business securitization through Driven Brands Funding, LLC (the "Issuer") and Driven Brands Canada Funding Corporation (the "Canadian Co-Issuer") and represents Driven Brands' tenth whole business securitization issuance. The Notes were priced at a coupon of 7.4 percent with an effective interest rate of 6.7 percent inclusive of a $275 million interest rate hedge. Adjusting for this offering, our new blended cost of fixed rate debt is 4.3 percent on a second quarter 2022 proforma basis with an average tenor of approximately 5 years. Also, on a second quarter proforma basis, Driven Brands total debt portfolio is approximately 80 percent fixed rate.

The Notes received ratings of BBB from Kroll Bond Rating Agency and BBB- from S&P Global Ratings, consistent with the Series 2021-1 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2, that closed in September 2021.

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,600 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.0 billion in system-wide sales.

