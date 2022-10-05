Attorney Andrea M. Cohick Is Now a Licensed Personal Injury Attorney in Maryland

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on her experience, eligibility, and meeting specific requirements, Attorney Andrea M. Cohick of Metzger Wickersham has been admitted to the Bar of Maryland and is now licensed to practice in Maryland. She was sworn in on July 28, 2022 by the Clerk of the Court of Appeals. Attorney Cohick plans to focus on personal injury cases.

About Attorney Cohick

Ms. Cohick earned her Juris Doctorate in 2009 from the Widener University School of Law. She joined Metzger Wickersham in 2010. She has extensive experience in and out of the courtroom and takes a compassionate yet aggressive approach to personal injury representation.

Attorney Cohick has over a decade's worth of experience and offers results-oriented representation in the following practice areas:

Auto accidents

Semi-truck accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Pedestrian accidents

Slip & fall accidents

Workers' compensation

Always focused on her client's best interests, Ms. Cohick works hard to provide personalized legal solutions to help clients move forward to a more positive future. She takes great pride in assisting people to restore their physical, financial, and emotional well-being.

About Metzger Wickersham

Since 1888, Metzger Wickersham has been one of Pennsylvania's most established law firms. Today, their law firm focuses on personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability claims. Metzger Wickersham aims to bring injured and disabled people the exceptional legal representation they need. You can learn more about their law firm at https://www.mwke.com/.

If you or a loved one was injured in an accident, at work, or denied a disability claim, you can reach out to their law firm to schedule a free consultation by dialing (888) 286-2850 or by filling out their online request form at https://www.mwke.com/contact-us/.

CONTACT: Abbey E. Kinard, 717-238-8187, Akinard@mwke.com

