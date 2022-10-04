USW: NLRB Issues Broad Complaint against ExxonMobil for Beaumont Lockout

BEAUMONT, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) applauded the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)'s Oct. 3 decision to issue a complaint against ExxonMobil for unfair labor practices. This includes allegations that its 10-month lockout of workers at its Beaumont, Texas refinery and blending and packaging plant was "unlawful."

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

The NLRB is seeking backpay among other remedies.

"USW members understood all along that Exxon's lockout was nothing but an illegal attempt to decertify the union and break our collective strength," said USW District 13 Director Larry Burchfield.

Exxon locked out more than 650 members of USW Local 13-243 in May 2021 and did not allow them to return to work until March 2022. During this time, it aggressively and unlawfully assisted a decertification effort, the complaint alleges, telling workers they could return to their jobs if they voted against the union.

"We appreciate that the NLRB's general counsel is moving forward with the process of holding ExxonMobil accountable for its actions," Burchfield said. "The company tried to wear us down, but our members' strength and solidarity won out."

A hearing before an NLRB administrative law judge is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023, in Houston.

