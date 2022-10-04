Pacertool Establishes World-Class Scientific Advisory Board

The Scientific Advisory Board Will Develop the Company Clinical Trial Strategy, Ensure Alignment with Current Trends in Cardiac Pacing for Heart Failure Patients and Provide Input to the Pacertool Innovation Pipeline.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacertool AS, a Norwegian emerging medical device company, today announced that the company has established a world-class Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which is comprised of leading clinicians with decades of experience in developing and implementing clinical trials for heart failure patients in need of pacing.

The SAB will advise Pacertool on the company's clinical trial strategy, current trends in pacing for heart failure patients and the development of Pacertool's innovation pipelines including the PaCRToolTM system.

"We are delighted that these outstanding clinicians will contribute to the development of Pacertool," said Jon H. Hoem, the CEO of Pacertool. "The scientific advisory board brings a wealth of knowledge in clinical trials for heart failure patients which is crucial in the developing field of cardiac resynchronization therapy."

The Pacertool SAB includes:

Prof. Michael Gold, MD, PhD: Prof. Gold is the Michael E. Assey Professor of Medicine and Distinguished University Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina. He has authored more than 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals, in addition to over 30 book chapters. He has been the principal investigator or served on the Steering Committee of more than 15 multi-national clinical trials. Dr. Gold sits on the editorial board of several peer-reviewed journals, including American Journal of Cardiology, JACC, JACC EP, Circulation AE, Heart Rhythm 02 and the Journal of Cardiac Electrophysiology. He is a Section Editor for Heart Rhythm and editor in chief of Current Cardiovascular Risk Reports. He is a former President of the Heart Rhythm Society and the Association of Professors of Cardiology.

Prof. Christophe Leclercq, MD, PhD: Prof. Leclercq is practicing at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire of Rennes (France) and is chief of the cardiology department. His main areas of interest include device therapy for arrhythmias and heart failure. He is a board member of the European Heart Rhythm Association and the European Society of Cardiology. He had published more than 200 manuscripts related to cardiac resynchronization therapy.

Prof. Cecilia Linde, MD, PhD: Prof. Linde is a professor and consultant in cardiology at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. Her research currently focuses on devices and their implementation and epidemiology in heart failure. Prof. Linde is the author of more than 250 papers, reviews, and editorials in a wide variety of fields including CRT, sex and arrhythmia, hemodynamic monitoring and heart failure epidemiology and she serves on the editorial board of several journals. She is editor for the European heart Journal. She has been a board member of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) and has served on many guidelines writing committees of EHRA and the Heart Failure Association." She was Vice President of the ESC 2018-2020 and is now the Secretary Treasurer of the ESC.

Dr. Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman, MD: Dr. Vijayaraman specializes in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiac ablations (AFib, VT), cardiac device implantation, His-bundle pacing and Watchman™. Dr. Vijayaraman obtained his medical degree from Madurai Medical College. He completed his residency at Jacobi Medical Center and his fellowships in cardiovascular diseases and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, Montefiore Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and clinical cardiac electrophysiology.

"We are excited to welcome the SAB to help Pacertool delivering precision medicine to a vulnerable group of heart failure patients," said Hans Henrik Odland, Founder, President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Pacertool.

Contact: Jon H. Hoem, Pacertool CEO, E: jhh@pacertool.com, M: +47 97 3030 09.

About Pacertool

Pacertool is an emerging medical device company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Founded in 2019, the company addresses the two big unaddressed needs in cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) for heart failure patients: patient selection and optimal pacing lead placement. The PaCRTool™ system has the potential to improve care, reduce costs and grow the CRT market through a personalized Precision: Pacing™ approach for heart failure patients. The company is currently in a technology developing phase targeting the US market with a 510(k) regulatory strategy. The PaCRTool™ system is not approved for clinical use in any jurisdiction nor has it been cleared in any market. For more information on Pacertool, please visit www.pacertool.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/pacertool/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/pacertool.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21878/3641716/1633940.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Pacertool AS