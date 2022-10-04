Novel platform pushes the boundaries of K-Pop fandom with unique collectible moments of favorite artists

Keeping collectibles safe and secure through blockchain technologies while utilizing environmentally friendly platform

Digital collectible TAKE™ giveaway fan promotion starts at 12 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 5 KST at the MOMENTICA Event site

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVVELS Inc. today introduced MOMENTICA, a flagship platform for fan-artist engagement built on sustainable blockchain technology. MOMENTICA provides unique digital collectibles, called TAKE™, which exist in image and video format. These collectibles capture special moments of artists for fans to collect, browse and personalize. MOMENTICA's pre-registration event promotion starts on Wednesday, October 5 where fans of five top K-Pop groups, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM, can get the very first digital collectible from these groups for free. The official launch of the service will take place in mid-October.

LEVVELS Inc. introduces MOMENTICA, the future of fandom engagement around the globe through one-of-a-kind digital collectibles. (PRNewswire)

MOMENTICA brand symbol (PRNewswire)

"K-pop fans across the globe are known for their sophisticated use of technology in their everyday communication within their fan communities," said Ryan Jang, COO of LEVVELS Inc. "In celebration of their passion, we are excited to provide a new digital experience that enhances how the fandom celebrates the best moments of their favorite artists through technology. Our aim is to always enhance the fan experience and we will continue to update and expand our services while always maintaining a user-friendly and intuitive user interface (UI)."

A Digital Playground for Fan Engagement

MOMENTICA is a novel platform where fans can collect original and one-of-a-kind digital collectibles of their favorite artists. The platform allows fans to collect and browse their digital collectibles safely and securely. While the service will first enable fans to collect and own collectibles, future updates will provide more advanced ways for fans to trade and personalize them. MOMENTICA plans to provide new concepts for digital collectibles and expand the service features.

Treasuring the Special Moments

MOMENTICA features TAKE™️, unique digital collectibles accessible only through the platform. These digital collectibles are moments of artists that have yet to be released on other platforms. Through image (Frame) and video (Scene) formats, a pack of TAKE™️, comprised of three images or videos, showcases footage of special moments captured during performances by various artists. At the official launch of the service, fans will be able to choose between two categories of TAKE™️, Original and Special. The Special packet includes artists' voice and handwriting as well as autographs.

Environmentally Conscious Technology

MOMENTICA is based on groundbreaking sustainable blockchain technology. Designed to minimize its impact on the environment, all TAKE™ pieces are recorded on the company's proprietary LEVVELS Blockchain, which is based on the cloud-based blockchain service platform, Luniverse.

Luniverse is created and operated by Lambda256, a subsidiary of Korea-based blockchain and fintech company Dunamu. A member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA), it uses 30 million times less electricity than Ethereum. As accredited by independent global energy expert and assurance provider DNV, the carbon emissions of Luniverse are 1.1 tCO 2 -eq, an amount equivalent to 0.139 homes' energy use for one year (US EPA). This is dramatically less than Ethereum, which generates 38 million tCO 2 -eq of carbon emissions, the energy usage of 4.787 million homes over one year (US EPA).

MOMENTICA Fan Event Will Start on Wednesday

The pre-registration for MOMENTICA will start at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 KST for global fans across the world. As part of the launch event, fans who participate and pass quiz challenges will be given limited editions of digital collectibles of artists and MOMENTICA. More information about the event is available at http://event.momentica.com/.

About LEVVELS Inc.

LEVVELS Inc. is a Los Angeles-based company operating a future-proof platform to provide blockchain-based projects for global fandoms and their artists. The company is a joint venture between Dunamu, a worldwide standard setter in blockchain and fintech technology, and HYBE, the global entertainment lifestyle platform company housing multinational music labels.

Established in January of 2022, LEVVELS aims to advance the fandom experience by leveraging blockchain technology, including Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Integrating the world-leading blockchain technology of Dunamu and the powerful intellectual properties (IPs) of HYBE, LEVVELS is on a mission to foster an innovative and exciting online playground culture where fans around the world can celebrate and communicate with their favorite celebrities, artists, and creators. With its core values focused on empowering fandoms, the company strives to curate and offer impactful experiences using the latest technology.

More information about LEVVELS Inc. is available at https://levvels.io/.

Logo of Levvels (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEVVELS Inc.