iQ Credit Union Ranked as a Top Place To Work

The financial institution has been recognized by the Oregonian as one of the top places to work in 2022.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, announced today that it has been listed as a winner of the Oregonian's Top Workplaces for the seventh consecutive year, ranking 21st out of 51 mid-sized employers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 90,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. (PRNewsfoto/iQ Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

The Oregonian/OregonLive's Top Workplaces competition, now in its 11th year, evaluates employers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Winners of the annual Top Workplaces competition are determined through anonymous employee feedback. Surveyed participants are asked to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, including pay, benefits, company values, productivity and leadership.

iQ's leadership credits a dedication to implementing employee feedback, robust wellness and education programs, paid community and volunteer time, and professional development opportunities for creating an environment that makes iQ a great place to work.

"In a time when people are looking for a good workplace and can work from nearly anywhere, it's good to recognize that iQ is consistently a top workplace and a top credit union ranked by our members and our staff. We work hard to make sure iQ is a great place to work," Eric Petracca, president and CEO of iQ said.

iQ was also named as Forbes' No. 1 credit union in Washington in 2021 and 2022, according to an independent survey.

For a full list of the Oregonian's top workplaces, see the article here .

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION

